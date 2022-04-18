USAREUR-AF commander visits Kenya, Botswana

VICENZA, Italy – U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General Gen. Christopher Cavoli visited military leaders in Kenya and Botswana April 10-14 to discuss mutual security interests in eastern and southern Africa.



Cavoli met Lt. Gen. Francis Omondi Ogalla and Lt. Gen. Walter Raria Koipaton, Kenya vice chief of defence forces and Kenya army commander, respectively. Kenya Defense Forces recently hosted U.S. Africa Command’s Exercise Justified Accord 22, led by U.S. Army elements subordinate to Cavoli’s USAREUR-AF headquarters.



Later, Cavoli traveled to Gaborone to meet senior governmental officials there. He visited with Hon. Dr. Lemogang Kwape, minister of international affairs and cooperation, and Hon. Kagiso Mmusi, minister of defence, justice and security. He also met with Deputy Commander of the Botswana Defence Force Maj. Gen. Mpho Mophuting and Ground Force Commander Maj. Gen. Joseph Seelo.



Cavoli gathered feedback about last month’s African Land Forces Summit in Fort Benning, Georgia, attended by Botswana and Kenya army leaders and nearly 40 other ground force commanders. He also discussed future engagement and cooperation opportunities, such as Justified Accord 23, theater security cooperation and other upcoming multilateral engagements.



“Both Kenya and Botswana have highly capable and professional armies that are addressing regional security threats with outstanding vision and leadership,” Cavoli said. “The U.S. Army remains committed to engaging with our African partners and continuing to coordinate security cooperation training and operations on the continent.”



"Security in the U.S. and Europe is inextricably linked with security in Africa,” he said. “Synchronizing with our African and European partners, as well as our State Department country teams, is crucial as we continue strengthening those relationships and supporting regional security."

