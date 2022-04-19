Stronger Together

FORT CARSON, Colo. –Sexual assault and harassment prevention begins with just one person.

One Soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division’s, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN) recently stepped up and made the decision to prevent a sexual assault situation that was possible to occur.

While on guard duty, the Soldier noticed two males assisting a female service member into the barracks late one evening. She was clearly intoxicated and incapable of traveling independently across town to her home. The two men offered the woman an empty bed to sleep for the night.

The Soldier on duty overheard the group’s conversation and intervened to ensure the young woman received her own bed for the night. With this one simple action, he was able to make certain all three soldiers were safe to sleep in separate rooms that night.

The Soldier has requested to remain anonymous; however, he stated that he felt what he was doing what was right and everyone should strive to help other individuals under similar circumstances.

This serves as just one of many examples where someone may able to help negate potentially dangerous incidents from occurring. As Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jewell, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., observes, “I have had multiple situations where Soldiers have shared incidents (with me) where they prevented things from happening in situations where it looked as though bad situations could have happened.”

Intervention bring forth trust amongst coworkers and team members. The 4th Inf. Div. commanding general’s memorandum on Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) states, “Leaders must be present and committed to earning their Soldiers’ trust and facilitating ways for team members to gain trust amongst themselves.”

Soldiers who actively deter sexual assaults from arising are more likely to inspire others to do so as well. The general’s policy confirms this is important, concluding that intervention increases workplace safety and promotes a more positive environment.

While the Army recognizes everyone as a leader, Jewell acknowledges that involving oneself in others’ circumstances is not always easy to do, “You have to pull courage from within and truly care for others just like it’s yourself [in that situation].”

Stepping up in times of uncertainty not only builds trust and confidence by the Army’s standard, but it also strengthens communities that are committed to those values.

“There are some situations where there are no bystanders at all, so it is important to intervene when you have the opportunity to help. The Army will continue to be a positive place if all Soldiers do this,” Jewell added.

No matter how small the action, prevention can start with one person and exponentially effect change in thousands.

For more information about the 2022 SAAPM guidance and messages visit www.armyresilience.army.mil.

