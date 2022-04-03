Warrior’s Edge builds resilient warfighters

Airmen in the 319th Reconnaissance Wing have a naturally stressful work environment due to the pressure of keeping the RQ-4 Global Hawk in the sky and ensuring the delivery of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information to joint combatant forces worldwide.



In addition to being responsible for a high-profile ISR mission, they face challenges such as being separated from family, demanding work environments and jobs with little room for error.



This is why it was especially valuable when the wing implemented Warrior’s Edge, a mindset training program designed to improve coping skills necessary for working in the high-stress environments many Airmen operate daily.



“The course taught Airmen how to be truly present so that when they are at work, they can focus on the mission,” said Denae Grove, the wing’s community support coordinator. “Conversely, when they are at home, they can switch gears and enjoy that personal time.”



Warrior’s Edge is an eight-week online learning experience, which culminated in a final, in-person leadership course.



The program strengthened mental adaptability by focusing on target areas such as building trust, confidence and grit. It accomplished this using a multitude of learning styles such as group discussion, breathing exercises and audiovisual content.



Among those who completed the program was Capt. Jamie Leonheart, 348th Reconnaissance Squadron director of staff.



“My biggest takeaway was to not let fear of other people’s opinions stop me from pursuing my personal goals,” said Leonheart.



The course was not only helpful for personal growth, but provided skills that Airmen can share within their units to increase productivity and cohesion.



“I was so inspired by the workshop that I immediately put a plan together to start ‘Mindful Mondays’ in my squadron. These skills are vital to us as warfighters, as training the mind is just as important as training the body,” said Leonheart.



In total, the Warrior’s Edge program has boosted mindfulness in over 170 Airmen, including geographically separated units in Italy, Guam and Japan; enhancing the wing’s mindfulness across the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 11:57 Story ID: 418770 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior’s Edge builds resilient warfighters, by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.