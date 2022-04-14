Company holds land navigation training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2022

    Story by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    LANDSTUHL Germany - Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army NATO Brigade, hosted day and night land navigation training April 14.

    Some key tasks the Soldiers practiced were plot points on a map, shoot a back azimuth, calculate distance, resection, intersection, terrain association and proper compass techniques, according to 1st Sgt. Mark Leon, from Bronx, New York.

    12 Soldiers received the training with an additional six Soldiers providing training support. Staff Sgt. Desiree Bruton, from Mascoutah, Illinois, was the primary instructor with assistance from the company leadership, Cpt. Tessa Barbee, from Napa, California, and Leon.

    Staff Sgt. Yaozhuo Xu from Brooklyn, New York, and Sgt. Jacob Davis, from Borger, Texas, provided combat lifesaver support to the training.

