Airlifter of the week awarded to a leader, family man and motorcycle enthusiast

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryson Ott, the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircraft rescue systems, poses for a family portrait. Ott recently won Airlifter of the week and looks forward to what the future has in store for him and his family. (Courtesy Photo)

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – An Airman assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron was awarded Airlifter of the Week, April 7, 2022, for his leadership skills and being a subject matter expert in his field.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryson Ott, 786 CES non-commissioned officer in charge of aircraft rescue systems, was recognized as AOTW for overseeing the development of the “Trade a Trainee” program with the 435th Construction and Training Squadron, which allows Airmen access to hands-on upgrade training. With 586 tasks to sign off on, Ott ensures his Airmen fully experience what they will be doing as opposed to just reading about it.



“He has the capability of rallying the troops and he has the personality, charisma and drive to pick other people up after a long week,” said Master Sgt. Levi Owen, 786th CES flight chief.



Ott works with his team and supports them, and the mission, to achieve the best work possible. He believes honing in on individual skill sets and building morale achieves this goal.



But, Ott is more than his uniform, he is a husband, father and leader with personal interests outside of work, including riding his motorcycle all around Germany, and spending time with his family.



Riding is an escape from work and life stressors for Ott. While riding, he enters another zone that challenges his mental focus. His favorite part about his motorcycle is the torque and rev range that pulls the bike forward.



When it comes to riding, nothing keeps Ott away from his motorcycle, “Whether there be rain, snow, or sleet,” he said.



Ott and his wife, Priscilla, are parents of two children, Versilia, who is 11 years old, and Ratio, who just turned six. At home they take the time to explore new foods and enrich themselves through experiencing different cultures. Being in Germany has given them the opportunity to travel as a family and take advantage of the surrounding area.



Ott’s father served in the Air Force for 26 years, contributing to Ott’s decision to serve.



“I’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill,” Ott said. “My dad is my biggest hero.”



Ott has been in the Air Force for 13 years and continues to broaden his horizons. He is currently attending the University of Maryland Global Campus and only has nine credits remaining before earning his Bachelor's Degree in Energy Management.



When reflecting on his appreciation for the award Ott said, “I just think it’s the recognition of the amount of work that it takes to use the budget that we have here effectively and try to keep the beast that is Ramstein running.”