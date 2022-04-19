CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Elizabeth May

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Elizabeth May is a Signals Intelligence Analyst with the Indiana Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Elizabeth May is a Signals Intelligence Analyst with the Indiana Army National Guard serving on an active duty tour with U.S. Army Cyber Command. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Indianapolis, Ind.

Military Occupational Specialty: Signals Intelligence Analyst (MOS 35N)

Unit: 147th Cyber Warfare Company, Indiana Army National Guard, currently serving on an active duty tour with Army Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber

Duty title: Analyst

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Served as primary noncommissioned officer assisting with development of first Foreign Disclosure Officer course for the Army’s Foundry intelligence training platform

-- Researched and wrote public policy briefs, assisted in data analysis, and enrolled research participants for Indiana University's Public Policy Institute

-- Created a Human Intelligence exercise lane for 75th Ranger Battalion training

-- Earned a master’s degree in Economics with focuses on econometrics, financial valuation and public policy



ON WHAT SHE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

“The problem set is engaging and challenging. The mission pushes the team and its Soldiers to continuously seek out personal development and new skills.”



ON HOW, AS A NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIER, SHE FEELS HER CIVILIAN JOBS SKILLS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE HELP ENHANCE THE ARMY CYBER MISSION:

“My civilian experience gave me patience to sort through large amounts of data, training to identify and avoid cognitive biases, and practice at utilizing statistical methods to provide analysis.”



ON WHAT SHE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING HER ACTIVE TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

“The tour requires a high level of technical sophistication and knowledge, but it has been exciting to see the team rise to the challenge and build their skills and experience.”



ON WHATS SHE WOULD SAY TO OTHERS – PARTICULARY OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD -- WHO ARE CONSIDERING AN ACTIVE DUTY TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

“The tour will push your analytic and technical skill set, but the experience and training is unlike anything you’ll receive elsewhere.”







ABOUT US: United States Army Cyber Command directs and conducts integrated electronic warfare, information and cyberspace operations as authorized, or directed, to ensure freedom of action in and through cyberspace and the information environment, and to deny the same to our adversaries.



