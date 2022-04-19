Spring Festival at LETRA to honor MOMC and Child Abuse Prevention Month

Photo By Monica Wood | (File Photo) — To celebrate the Month of the Military Child (MoMC), the Fort Sill...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | (File Photo) — To celebrate the Month of the Military Child (MoMC), the Fort Sill Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host a Spring Festival Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LETRA. This event is free and open to the public. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (April 8, 2022) – To celebrate the Month of the Military Child (MoMC), the Fort Sill Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host a Spring Festival Saturday.



The festival is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA). This event is free and open to the public.



“With everything we have been through, with COVID, it’s time to come together again as a community to celebrate, bring blankets and a picnic basket to enjoy an afternoon together,” said Carrie Bradke, Outreach Services director. “It’s such a unique setting to show off the nature of Fort Sill and the hidden gem of LETRA.”



This year’s theme is “Military Children and Youth: Standing Strong & Proud.” In the timeless words of poet John Milton, “They also serve who only stand and wait,” — acknowledging that the Military child also stands to serve with their service member. This event is part of the monthlong festivities offered by MWR.



All activities are free and include miniature golf, paddleboats, corn hole, archery, and crafts. MWR partners will set up tables and provide giveaways and every child will receive a goody bag to take home. Activities will be offered pending weather conditions. The MWR food truck will also be on-site for purchases. For more information, call 580-442-4756.