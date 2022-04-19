Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spring Festival at LETRA to honor MOMC and Child Abuse Prevention Month

    Spring Festival at LETRA to honor MOMC and Child Abuse Prevention Month

    Photo By Monica Wood | (File Photo) — To celebrate the Month of the Military Child (MoMC), the Fort Sill...... read more read more

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Story by Jamie Southerland 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FORT SILL, Oklahoma (April 8, 2022) – To celebrate the Month of the Military Child (MoMC), the Fort Sill Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host a Spring Festival Saturday.

    The festival is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA). This event is free and open to the public.

    “With everything we have been through, with COVID, it’s time to come together again as a community to celebrate, bring blankets and a picnic basket to enjoy an afternoon together,” said Carrie Bradke, Outreach Services director. “It’s such a unique setting to show off the nature of Fort Sill and the hidden gem of LETRA.”

    This year’s theme is “Military Children and Youth: Standing Strong & Proud.” In the timeless words of poet John Milton, “They also serve who only stand and wait,” — acknowledging that the Military child also stands to serve with their service member. This event is part of the monthlong festivities offered by MWR.

    All activities are free and include miniature golf, paddleboats, corn hole, archery, and crafts. MWR partners will set up tables and provide giveaways and every child will receive a goody bag to take home. Activities will be offered pending weather conditions. The MWR food truck will also be on-site for purchases. For more information, call 580-442-4756.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 10:27
    Story ID: 418751
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Festival at LETRA to honor MOMC and Child Abuse Prevention Month, by Jamie Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Spring Festival at LETRA to honor MOMC and Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Spring Festival at LETRA to honor MOMC and Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Spring Festival at LETRA to honor MOMC and Child Abuse Prevention Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    MoMC
    Fires Center Commanding General
    Fires Center Command Sergeant Major
    US Army Garrison Fort Sill
    Fort Sill F&MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT