It’s Elementary – Military Kids Honored by NMRTC Bremerton Skipper

From one military kid to another… Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and military kid, take a moment to share his military kids with two other military kids at Burley Glenwood Elementary, Port Orchard, Washington. Fitzpatrick spoke to the all the military kids at the school in conjunction with April being Month of the Military Child.

Hands shot up from purple-clad students when prompted with such questions as, “why was purple picked as the color for Military Kids?” “Who has lived or been born overseas?” “Who has had a parent deployed on ship, sub, to live in a tent?”



“Because it’s all of us,” said one student, responding to the purple color question.



“Japan, Florida, California, and Silverdale,” were shared as replies to the second query.



“My dad came back once from deployment with a moustache and we said he could keep it,” stated another pupil.



Those exchanges and more came from military children attending Burley Glenwood Elementary in Port Orchard, Washington. They were recognized and feted in conjunction with April being Month of the Military Child, by Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer on April 15, 2022.



Fitzpatrick explained to his young audience that there are specific qualities that each military child can be justifiably proud.



“Military kids are adaptable. You’ve had to move, change schools and live in all those other places. You learn to adjust. How many have moved?” asked Fitzpatrick.



Raised hands indicated such was the case for all attendees.



“You know what else military kids like us are? We’re smart. We know more than school. We know about life,” Fitzpatrick said.



“Military kids are also mature. You have responsibilities that other kids may not have,” added Fitzpatrick. “We’re also team players. We understand how to get to know others.”



“But what’s really unique about us is living in all these other places, we’re really good at geography. We know where places like Hawaii, Japan, and Italy are,” said Fitzpatrick.



“My dad recently went to Poland. That’s next to Germany,” declared another classmate.



“You all are really special. I know personally. I’m a military kid, too,” remarked Fitzpatrick. “I wanted to come meet and talk with you and thank you for your service. Because each one of you also serve. You’re a great help to your mom and dad. When I went on deployment, what kept me going was knowing that you were home. You were there also serving, in your way. Thank you for being such great kids.”



Each student was provided with a goody bag filled with Month of Military Child themed mementoes and presented with a commanding officer coin.



They also were awarded with individual Awesome Kid Award certificate, which read in part, “in recognition of your support to your family and the United States military, you’ve been selected as an awesome military kid! We are so proud of you and how you represent military kids all across the world. You’re pretty awesome and we thought you should know!”



The Military Health System compiled a list of references in regards to assisting parents – as well as others – help their military child move on from the past two years of pandemic-altering norm, and adapt to a relatively new routine:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives in many ways, including children.

• Many children have lost caregivers, family members or other loved ones to COVID-19, and all of them have missed out on aspects of normal childhood, like social opportunities, school, milestones, activities and more.

• The pandemic increased stress on everyone. For children, increased stress often contributes to behavioral health challenges.

• Communication is key to helping children of nearly all ages.

• Encourage children to share their worries or anxieties with you.

• Answer questions honestly and simply.

• Pay close attention to changes in your child’s behavior or willingness to communicate with you.

• Helping children process grief can be challenging, but it is important for their emotional health and well-being to talk openly and honestly.

• Explain the circumstances causing loss.

• Answer their questions as best as you can.

• Offer reassurance.

• Be patient. Every child processes grief and loss at their own pace.

• Maintaining structure and routine can help children find comfort and stability in times of loss and disruption.

• Routine also gives children something to look forward to and feel normal.

• Many of the hardships and losses that children have experienced during the pandemic will come to an end.

• Remind them that the challenges are temporary, and they can look forward to resuming many activities as the pandemic moves into a new phase.

• Be open about how the rules for staying safe have changed, and may continue to change.

• Some rules for staying safe remain consistent – hand washing, cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, don’t share food, and stay home when you feel sick.

• Rules also can vary by community. Explain the rules for your local community.

• Help children understand that some people remain at higher risk from COVID-19 and may still choose to wear masks.

• Proactively engage with your children to set expectations about moving to the new phase of the pandemic, and returning to something closer to normal life. When you talk to them:

o Stay Positive about the long-term outcome

o Stay Honest about the challenge

o Stay Active with sports and clubs

o Stay Scheduled with a flexible routine

o Stay Connected to the community with social activities

o Stay Informed about what is happening in your community

o Stay Safe by getting vaccines, washing hands, and staying home when sick