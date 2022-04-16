Air Cav teams up for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

ILLESHEIM, Germany – Soldiers currently stationed on Storck Barracks came together Saturday in a post-wide softball tournament coordinated by the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) team.



“Today we're out here to bring awareness to the sexual harassment and sexual assault program,” explained Sgt. 1st Class Tyson Rewerts, brigade sexual assault response coordinator. “The month of April is our Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month which is an opportunity to highlight our organization as a team and to deter sexual harassment and sexual assault inside our organization.”



“The Army is one big team,” said Michelle Knight, brigade SHARP victim advocate. “Mirroring our SHARP message with a team sport seemed like the perfect way to encourage working together to improve our work environment.”



Nine teams competed for top prize in an all-day, double-elimination challenge. The tournament ran on two fields with games happening every hour, on the hour or until seven innings had been played.



“We wanted to do a sporting event to encourage unit cohesion, team building and of course having fun,” Knight said “Today is all about unit cohesion and unity in support of sexual assault awareness and prevention month.”



“The theme for this year is ‘prevention starts with you,’” said Knight. “We encourage bystander intervention- If you see something say something. Do something.”



The Department of Defense observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) each April to emphasize the link between military readiness and a healthy unit climate.



“April is all about helping people understand a little bit more about what the program is, what options they have and also skill development such as bystander intervention,” Rewerts said.



Air Cav SHARP representatives were on-hand during the tournament to hand out flyers and help connect Soldiers with the resources available to them.



To round out the month, the team also has a denim day and a “Weight of the World” ruck march planned. Each event is focused on teambuilding and fostering trust across the Army.



Trust allows teams to focus on their mission, individual and unit readiness. Together we can eliminate harmful behaviors by preventing sexual harassment, sexual assault, and associated retaliation across the force.



For more information about the U.S. Army SHARP Program, visit https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/sharp/

If you need to speak with someone immediately, please call the DoD Safe Helpline (24hr): 1-877-995-5247 or visit https://www.safehelpline.org

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:51 Location: ILLESHEIM, BY, DE