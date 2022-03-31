"Orphans" Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Hedil Hernandez | Capt. Tyler Elrod, the incoming commander for Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hedil Hernandez | Capt. Tyler Elrod, the incoming commander for Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, sings the Army song in front of his new company at the end of a Change of Command Ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, March 31, 2022. The change of command ceremony celebrates the achievements of the outgoing commander while welcoming the incoming leadership to the command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Tara Fajardo-Arteaga, 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland – After serving as the commander of Alpha Company "Orphans," 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division for precisely one year, Capt. Alexander Ragnoli relinquished command to Capt. Tyler Elrod during a change of command ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, March 31, 2022.



Ragnoli, a Niceville, Florida native, commissioned as an armor officer in the United States Army after completing the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at the University of West Florida. He previously had a nine-month rotation in Korea, where he served as a platoon leader and executive officer of a tank company. He has served the past 365 days as commander of Alpha Company with the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment. "Developing Soldiers and leaders is always a good thing. I will miss my Soldiers, but I'll be right down the hall," Ragnoli said. He will take command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the same Battalion.



"To the Soldiers of Orphan Company, I've watched all of you grow in trying times in this deployment," said Ragnoli, "we are a people organization, and it takes all of us to make it work." He choked up as he thanked his wife, "thank you for always understanding and holding back the tears as best you can when the Army asks me to do more."



During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, thanked Capt. Ragnoli for his dedication and commitment. "You've done a fantastic job, without a doubt. You've done a lot of heavy lifting for this Battalion. You are a blocking and tackling commander, and you have led your men and women with distinction and care," said Selby, "you are a tremendous leader, and you should be proud of all your accomplishments in this great company."

Selby welcomed Capt. Elrod to his new role. "Welcome to the Orphan team," said Selby, "never forget we are charged with taking care of America's sons and daughters."



Capt. Elrod, incoming commander, and a Fort Bragg, North Carolina native, was commissioned as an armor officer in the United States Army after completing the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He previously had a 9-month rotation in Poland and Lithuania, where he served as the battalion maintenance officer and the sustainment officer.



He is looking forward to his first command role with the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment. "I am sincerely grateful to be a company commander in one of the best tank companies in the Army," said Elrod. He thanked his family, who could not attend the ceremony, and addressed his new Soldiers, "Orphan Company. I have heard incredible things about this company's resiliency, professionalism, dedication to duty, teamwork, and discipline."



Elrod continued by confirming his commitment to the Soldiers of the Alpha Company Orphans, "Leading Soldiers is the reason I chose this profession, and I am truly humbled to serve alongside each and every one of you. Duty First! America's first! Born in battle! Orphan 6, signing on the net."



Boilerplate: The 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment is a United States Army unit under the 1st Infantry Division, comprised of tankers, maintenance, logistics, and administrative Soldiers, based in Fort Riley, Kansas.