Sailors celebrate Navy Week New Orleans 2022

Several military vessels arrived to the Julia Street Cruise Terminal to kick off Navy Week New Orleans New Orleans April 18.

Navy Weeks are held to show Americans the investment they made in their Navy increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense.

Two U.S. Navy destroyers (USS Farragut and USS Lassen), a USCG cutter (USCG Daniel Tarr) and the French Navy vessel La Combattante (FS Tunis) are participating in the events which are scheduled to spread the breadth of New Orleans over the next three days. Additionally, several hundred Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are visiting the city to help residents understand a little more about military life.

“Just as New Orleans has always been a maritime city, our nation has always been and will always remain a Maritime Nation with sea power being critical to American security and our economic well-being,” said Rear Adm. John Menoni, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2. “Some of the Lassen and Farragut Sailors you are about to meet help make up the backbone of that work, and they do it 24-7-365. They do it with great pride, and often in harm’s way.”

Tours of ships are being offered to groups on the morning of Tuesday, April 19, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The ships will be open to the general public daily in the afternoon of April 19-21 from 1 to 5 p.m., and in the mornings April 20 and 21 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Visitors to the New Orleans’ waterfront, can see four ships from two countries this year. Current New Orleans and Department of Defense COVID requirements do not require masks while in line or aboard the ships. However, the French Navy does require them, so masks are required to tour La Combattante. All tours are free.

In addition to the ships, there are displays of military equipment on the pier for guests to view while waiting to board the ships. Displays include information on Navy environmental programs, U.S. Marine Corps vehicles and equipment, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) from Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, recruiting displays, U.S. Coast Guard small boats and navigational aids, and more.

Other public engagements include the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff and Navy Band performances.

The Seafood Cookoff pairs Navy Culinary Specialists from the ships with local chefs in a competition to create the piece-de-resistance of New Orleans cuisine. The event is open to the public and will take place at Spanish Plaze, April 20 beginning at 1 p.m. Nine teams will be competing for top honors!

The Navy Region Southeast Band is holding public performances at the French Market, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; at the French Quarter Parade April 21 beginning at 1000; at the Jean Lafitte and Jazz Historical Park April 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Marines, and French Sailors will give back to the city through volunteer service projects all three full days in port. Projects will include a cemetery clean-up, cleaning and painting park areas and playgrounds as well as planting trees to help restore greenway areas. More than 200 service members will participate in the projects.

Information on events and activities may be found by visiting www.neworleans.com/event/nola-navy-week/3270/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NolaNavyWeek.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 06:17 Story ID: 418725 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 60 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors celebrate Navy Week New Orleans 2022, by PO1 Micah Blechner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.