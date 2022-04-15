Meade K-9 handlers, firefighters celebrate Month of the Military Child

Photo By Tammie Moore | Spc. Justine Ane, 2nd Military Police Detachment military working dog handler,...... read more read more Photo By Tammie Moore | Spc. Justine Ane, 2nd Military Police Detachment military working dog handler, simulates an aggressor during a MWD demonstration April 15, 2022, at the Fort George G. Meade Exchange. The demonstration was part of a Month of the Military Child celebration. (U.S. Army photo by Tammie S. Moore) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- Members of the 2nd Military Police Detachment and the Fort George G. Meade Fire Department Truck 45 participated in a Month of the Military Child celebration at the post exchange April 15, 2022.