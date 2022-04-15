FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- Members of the 2nd Military Police Detachment and the Fort George G. Meade Fire Department Truck 45 participated in a Month of the Military Child celebration at the post exchange April 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 19:46
|Story ID:
|418720
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meade K-9 handlers, firefighters celebrate Month of the Military Child, by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
