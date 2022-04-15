Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meade K-9 handlers, firefighters celebrate Month of the Military Child

    Meade K-9 handlers, firefighters celebrate Month of the Military Child

    Photo By Tammie Moore | Spc. Justine Ane, 2nd Military Police Detachment military working dog handler,

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Story by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- Members of the 2nd Military Police Detachment and the Fort George G. Meade Fire Department Truck 45 participated in a Month of the Military Child celebration at the post exchange April 15, 2022.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 19:46
    Story ID: 418720
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Fort George G. Meade
    FGGM
    2nd Military Police Det.
    FGGM Fire Department

