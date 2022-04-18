George H.W. Bush Completes Another Ammo Onload

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) successfully completed an ammunition onload April 16, 2022.



George H.W. Bush was supported by the dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). Ammunition and ordnance were brought aboard by vertical replenishment (VERTREP), supported by Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7.



“There are a lot of moving parts in an evolution like this and everyone involved showed incredible tenacity and teamwork,’ said Capt. Robert Aguilar, commanding officer of USS George H.W. Bush. “All the hard work by Team Avenger has undoubtedly ensured our readiness for when the nation needs us. Their mission-focus, critical training, and pride in service is why we are the mightiest Navy in the world.”



During the evolution George H.W. Bush brought on more than 450,000 pounds of American firepower. Originally scheduled for two days, Team Avenger completed the onload in just one.



George H.W. Bush’s next step to operational readiness is completing composite unit training exercise or COMPTUEX as part of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan.



George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



For more information about George H.W. Bush, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/ussgeorgehwbush) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ghwbcvn77) pages or head to the official webpage (www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn77).

