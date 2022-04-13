FAFB Spokane County begin construction on small-arms range

Photo By Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser | A Spokane County hard hat is displayed on a shovel at a groundbreaking ceremony for a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser | A Spokane County hard hat is displayed on a shovel at a groundbreaking ceremony for a joint-force shooting range in Spokane, Washington, April 13, 2022. This ceremony celebrated the agreement between Team Fairchild, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Spokane County Board of Commissioners to begin construction on the first of its kind facility between the Air Force and local government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser) see less | View Image Page

Fairchild and community representatives announce the historic construction of the Spokane Regional Indoor Small Arms Range to benefit members of the armed forces and law enforcement in Spokane April 13, 2022.



This ceremony marked the beginning of construction on the first-of-its-kind facility between the Air Force and local government, highlighting the agreement between Team Fairchild, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.



This partnership is conveniently combining training resources that Fairchild and the Spokane County need to strengthen mission readiness.



“This is an exciting day for our community,” said Mary Kuney, Spokane County Board of Commissioners chair. “In just 18 short months, we will be standing at the entrance to this truly one-of-a-kind facility. This project was many years in the making and it was only made possible because all partners involved were committed to working together, keeping things continually moving forward.”



The Spokane Regional Indoor Small Arms Range will stand on Spokane county property, in the vicinity of Craig Road and the Medical Lake Highway, just minutes from Fairchild’s front gates.



"This facility has been 10 years in the making, and the fact that we are here today really comes down to the fact that we were able to develop these valuable relationships and partnerships,” said Ozzie Knezovich, Spokane County sheriff. “Training is what leads to professionalism and having the confidence to do your job right. For law enforcement, this is the most important thing we do for our staff, so they can have the tools necessary to do a difficult job under difficult circumstances.”



This indoor firing range will consist of 21 lanes, 50 meters in length, and will include classrooms, offices, and an armory on site. The flagship facility will provide features that will enhance all service branch training capabilities and skill sets.



“We are so proud of the initiative that was put forward on this project,” said Col. Cassius T. Bentley, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “Moving forward, there will be a lot of communities that will look at Fairchild and this project specifically as an example of how to do these types of projects right.”



Team Fairchild builds relationships with the community to achieve strategic goals, to ensure mission success in the local area and growth in the training of both airmen and the law enforcement community.



Some information provided by Spokane County.