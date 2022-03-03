Fort McCoy’s DPW coordinates ditch improvement project on cantonment area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A worker moves logs and other debris with a front-end loader March 3, 2022, along...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A worker moves logs and other debris with a front-end loader March 3, 2022, along Ditch 2A on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works coordinated work on the ditch to return the area to standards originally designed when the cantonment area was built in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) coordinated and completed a ditch improvement project in March on the post’s cantonment area near West Headquarters Road.



The completion of the project was a long-overdue project, said DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski.



“DPW performed long overdue maintenance of Ditch 2A,” Sobojinski said. “Efforts for this project were supported through multiple branches within the DPW to ensure we restored Ditch 2A to as it was constructed back in 1942.”



Sobojinski said the work addressed areas of increased ground saturation that has happened in the ditch over the years in an area north of West Headquarters Road.



“The DPW worked in-house with an environmental assessment of the work area by all branches of the Environmental Division,” he said. “This included clearing the invasive species and identifying the protected species, and getting approval to remove trees from the ditch line through our Natural Resources and Compliance Branches, which in turn led to supporting (Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security) DPTMS Range Maintenance with logs for use on their demolition ranges.”



Support for the project also included help from the DPW Engineering Division’s Design Branch; DPW Business and Operations Integration Division Procurement Branch; Mission Installation Contracting Command-McCoy; Fort McCoy Grounds Services Contractor Kaiyuh Services, LLC; and others.



“Tree removals and brush shredding efforts were completed while frost was still in the ground to minimize disturbance to the existing ditch banks until the contractor was able to return after things thawed out,” Sobojinski said. “The roads and grounds contractor minimally excavated some areas as needed to return Ditch 2A back to its original profile while creating a lasting maintenance access route along the west bank. This will be for future use to do continued maintenance of the ditch.”



