Goodfellow's Spring Talent Show 2022

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--The 17th Training Wing Chapel hosted Goodfellow’s Spring Talent Show at the Crossroads on April 15.
The event showcased an opportunity for 17th TRW students to showcase their skills from across the base, come together to enjoy the festivities, and connect with one another.
17th TRW leadership participated as judges for the event: Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW commander, Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th TRW command chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Erica Pratt, 17th Training Support Squadron first sergeant.
The following students placed top three in the Goodfellow Spring Talent Show:
1st Place: Airman Scott Lilo, 312 Training Squadron student, Yo-yo trick routine.
2nd Place: Airman William McKinney, 312 Training Squadron student, Saxophone routine.
3rd Place: Airman Davyd Miller, 316 Training Squadron student, Stand-up comedy.
