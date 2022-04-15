Goodfellow's Spring Talent Show 2022

Photo By Senior Airman Michael Bowman | Judges, award winners, and attendees from the Goodfellow student talent show pose for...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Michael Bowman | Judges, award winners, and attendees from the Goodfellow student talent show pose for a photo at the Crossroads, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 15, 2022. 17th Training Wing leadership participated in the event and imparted the importance of building strong bonds with service members outside of the training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman) see less | View Image Page