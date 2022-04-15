Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow's Spring Talent Show 2022

    Judges, award winners, and attendees from the Goodfellow student talent show pose for

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--The 17th Training Wing Chapel hosted Goodfellow’s Spring Talent Show at the Crossroads on April 15.

    The event showcased an opportunity for 17th TRW students to showcase their skills from across the base, come together to enjoy the festivities, and connect with one another.

    17th TRW leadership participated as judges for the event: Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW commander, Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th TRW command chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Erica Pratt, 17th Training Support Squadron first sergeant.

    The following students placed top three in the Goodfellow Spring Talent Show:

    1st Place: Airman Scott Lilo, 312 Training Squadron student, Yo-yo trick routine.

    2nd Place: Airman William McKinney, 312 Training Squadron student, Saxophone routine.

    3rd Place: Airman Davyd Miller, 316 Training Squadron student, Stand-up comedy.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 16:26
    Story ID: 418710
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
