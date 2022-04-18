NUWC Division Newport wins Chief of Naval Operations Award for Safety Ashore

NEWPORT, R.I. – For the second consecutive year, Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport has won the Chief of Naval Operations Award for Safety Ashore in the large, non-industrial category.



The award, for fiscal year 2021, which runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, recognizes the overall quality of the many innovative programs managed by Division Newport’s Safety and Occupational Health Branch of the Corporate Operations Department, including compliance to safety and health standards and proactive mishap prevention efforts.



Through a comprehensive safety program, Division Newport holds an outstanding record of achievement, due in great part to the diligence and innovative measures taken by the Safety Branch to provide a safe and healthful environment for all employees.



The award-winning team is comprised of acting branch head, Dennis Tierney, a resident of Narragansett, Rhode Island; Camie Graley of Carolina, Rhode Island; Kenneth Hupf of South Kingstown, Rhode Island; Warren VanVelzer of Newport, Rhode Island; Joseph Johnson and Cody Thomas, both of Tiverton, Rhode Island; nurse Deborah Jones and Elizabeth Servant, both of Middletown, Rhode Island; John Mackun of Wrentham, Massachusetts; and Augustine Razo of Stuart, Florida. Retired employees Carol Bernier, former branch head, of Westport, Massachusetts; Sue Clarke of Middletown, Rhode Island; and Mike Kalwak of Exeter, Rhode Island, were also honored for their team efforts.



In 2021, the Safety Branch consistently educated the workforce by producing 25 articles, sharing safety tips through all-hands notices, delivering safety briefs and posting important messages on digital signage throughout Division Newport’s campus.



“The team’s proactive efforts have resulted in a safer workplace, as reflected in a downward trend in injuries,” the award states. “As a result, Division Newport continues to be a safe environment for all.”

The team will receive a plaque and be recognized at a future ceremony.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



