NAVSUP WSS, PEO IWS finalize Strategic Memorandum of Agreement

Rear Adm. Ken Epps, commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, and Rear Adm. Elizabeth Okano, Program Executive Officer Integrated Warfare Systems, signed a strategic Memorandum of Agreement Mar. 29, 2022.



This new supply support memorandum will help establish new wholesale planning and execution guidance directed by Director of Supply, Ordnance and Logistics Operations, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, for pre-Material Support Date systems.



Epps said, “NAVSUP WSS is always looking for opportunities to improve an incredibly complex process. Our teams at WSS and PEO IWS have been working diligently to see this MOA through to fruition. I believe this partnership aligns perfectly with Naval Sustainment System-Supply goals.”



According to Cmdr. Michael Key, Cruisers & Destroyers (CRUDES) IWST Director, the latest Office of the Chief of Naval Operations guidance that implements financial management regulation changes responsibility of initial procurement of wholesale spares to the acquisition program office.



“The guidance didn’t provide a lot of detail about how to accomplish the task, so this memorandum of understanding is our attempt to collaborate with our partner to forge a path forward,” said Key. “Being the first of its kind, there may be a few bumps in the road. As this matures and the kinks get worked out, ideally this becomes the model for similar agreements with other acquisition PEOs [program executive offices].”



The agreement will provide direction and guidance by capitalizing applicable PEO IWS Operation Materials and Supplies (OM&S) into NAVSUP wholesale inventory for post-MSD systems. The MOA also addresses obsolescence management and system harvesting to some degree. The language of the MOA is written to allow future flexibility as the need arises and reaffirms PEO IWS’s responsibilities to monitor obsolescence and conduct timely re-engineering, alterations and depot-source of repair certification as needed. Additionally, the MOA adds supportability guidelines and conditions for NAVSUP accepting management of the NIIN or part. It also adds similar guidelines and conditions for passing items back to NAVSEA or the PEO for caretaker management, when obsolescence or diminishing supply sources get to a point where NAVSUP can no longer effectively manage the NIIN.



Okano said, “My teams are excited to get this MOA signed. We see this as the vehicle to facilitate better supply support and readiness for our shipmates, customers and stakeholders.



According to Key, the Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems was an ideal partner to start with because of long-established, productive working relationships at all levels including counterparts at the flag officer and captain levels. PEO IWS provides the Navy with design, construction, and delivery of combat systems for surface ships. Each organization operates differently, so establishing some common ground rules is ideal.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 15:54 Story ID: 418705 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP WSS, PEO IWS finalize Strategic Memorandum of Agreement, by Kelly Luster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.