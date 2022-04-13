SUBASE announces new Public-Public partnerships in event highlighting Intergovernmental Support Agreements

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins | 220413-N-MQ631-1112 GROTON, Conn. (April 13, 2022) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins | 220413-N-MQ631-1112 GROTON, Conn. (April 13, 2022) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Ken Curtin Jr., Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Deputy Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation Mark Rolfe sign documents during an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) announcement and signing ceremony. At the event, Curtin announced three new partnerships between the base and the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation, the Capitol Region Council of Governments, and Groton Utilities. Seated from left to right: Rolfe; Lamont; Curtin; U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02). Standing from left to right: Eoin McClure, Transportation Maintenance Director, Connecticut Department of Transportation; Ron Gaudet, Director of Utilities, Groton Utilities; Bob Ross, Executive Director, Connecticut Office of Military Affairs; Mayor Keith Hedrick, City of Groton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins/Released) see less | View Image Page

Groton, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) hosted an announcement and signing ceremony recognizing new partnerships with state and local government entities to enhance efficiencies, realize cost savings, and develop a greater culture of mutual support, Wednesday, April 13.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney (2nd-Conn.) joined SUBASE Commanding Officer, Captain Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., in the event that highlighted Intergovernmental Support Agreements (IGSAs) and took place on the pier at the Submarine Force Museum with a view of the base’s waterfront.

IGSAs, authorized for use by the Department of Defense through the National Defense Authorization Act in Fiscal Year 2013, allow military installations to enter into formal public-public partnerships agreements with State or local governments for the provision, receipt, or sharing of services.

“Such strategic regional collaboration and improved government and community relationships fold directly into one Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro’s top priorities: ‘Strengthening Strategic Partnerships,’” said Curtin.

Curtin announced three new partnerships between the base and the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation, the Capitol Region Council of Governments, and Groton Utilities.

“Critical to ensuring SUBASE’s mission success is infrastructure support,” said Curtin. “Taking care of the installation takes care of mission; and more so, effective and efficient infrastructure support can lead to cost savings.”

For SUBASE, the new partnerships with the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation, the Capitol Region Council of Governments, and Groton Utilities will focus on operational efficiencies and economies of scale in areas that will benefit base infrastructure support.

"It's not often that state government is the low-cost alternative, but in this case, we're able to save some money, and I think that makes a difference," Lamont said.

SUBASE signed a Letter of Intent with the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) to enter into an IGSA supporting storm water improvements in the vicinity of the base’s abutment to state Route 12. With the base acquiring these services from CT DOT, a cost reduction of some 40-60%, and a savings of nearly $200,000 to $400,000 could be realized, according to Curtin.

Similarly, in an IGSA signed between SUBASE and the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CROG) at the event, the base could realize a cost reduction of nearly 50% and savings of more than $150,000 on three projects and services supported by the CROG. SUBASE will be working through the CROG to complete some lead abatement services and fencing repair as well as to join in a bulk purchase of chlorine.

While not yet ready to be formalized in writing, SUBASE also announced a new partnership with Groton Utilities (GU) to explore how GU may be able to help the base maintain its water infrastructure. Such a potential IGSA would seek support in water system service areas such as flushing and testing fire hydrants, upgrading water mains, and providing emergency repairs in SUBASE’s public-private venture (PPV) housing areas for military families.

Calling IGSAs “a great tool in a military installation’s transformation tool kit,” Curtin noted how such partnerships not only allow SUBASE an efficient path to more economically acquire installation support services, but also provide the partners direct economic benefits, creating new community revenue streams, and keeping jobs and dollars local.

Bob Ross, executive director of the Connecticut Office of Military Affairs, and President of the national Association of Defense Communities, commended Curtin for pursuit of IGSAs with three levels of government entities: local, regional and state. Mutual beneficial, they will also allow Curtin and SUBASE to focus on mission, he noted.

"We can take some things off of his plate so he can focus on the more important things," said Ross.

Courtney applauded SUBASE and the new partnerships for further developing a greater culture of mutual support.

“This is the kind of collaboration and teamwork that … is going to really make this state succeed and keep this base an enduring base for our country for years and years to come," said Courtney.

While the installation’s history dates back to 1868, Naval Submarine Base New London was designated the Navy’s first, permanent continental Submarine Base in June 1916. Today, the base occupies more than 680 acres straddling the communities of Groton and Ledyard, Connecticut and serves as home to more than 70 tenant commands and 16 attack submarines.

For more news and information from Naval Submarine Base New London, visit http://www.facebook.com/NavalSubmarineBaseNewLondon.