Behind the Scenes: Water and Fuels Systems Management

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho. – At the center of the wide web of operational support and collaboration that is the Idaho Air National Guard, sits Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance, a small shop within the 124th Civil Engineering Squadron focused on the safekeeping and delivery of two essential resources, water and fuel.

“Water and fuel lines are vital infrastructure for daily air base operations,” said the Civil Engineering Squadron Commander Col. Timothy Gannon. “Our WFSM experts manage the plumbing, wastewater collection, liquid fuel storage, and natural gas distribution.”

The 124th Civil Engineering Squadron is home to a variety of different shops who all play essential roles across Gowen Field. Although, most of them serve in a similar capacity - conducting preventive maintenance so the rest of the fighter wing can operate at peak efficiency.

“If you removed our shop from the picture, and your hot water heater went down, you’d be taking cold showers.” said MSgt Mike Schreiber, NCO in charge of the 124th WFSM shop. “On the flightline, if your fuel system is down, the aircraft isn’t getting fuel.”

On the surface, WFSM might not look busy, but that’s a good thing. The nature of preventive maintenance requires proactivity and scheduled systems checks. According to Schrieber, a busy day for WFSM individuals is likely a bad day for another shop on base.

“A bad day would be a water main breaking somewhere, because then we’d have to get other shops involved to dig it out and find the cause,” said MSgt Shreiber. “A worse day would be a backed up toilet.”



If you have questions or are interested in a career with Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance, please contact MSgt Mike Schreiber.

