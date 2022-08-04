Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McKee assumes command of 43rd FTS

    McKee assumes command of 43rd FTS

    Photo By Jet Fabara | U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Goldstein (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander hands

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Story by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th Flying Training Group commander, presided over a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. David Easterling relinquished command of the 43rd Flying Training Squadron to Lt. Col. Anthony McKee on April 8, 2022, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss.

    As a command pilot with more than 5,500 military flying hours, including over 3000 hours in the T1, McKee is responsible for administering and executing the Air Education and Training Command's/Air Force Reserve Command's Associate Instructor Pilot (IP) Program and providing Active Guard Reserve (AGR) and Traditional Reserve (TR) IPs to augment the cadre of active-duty pilots conducting pilot training. During wartime, or in the event of hostilities, the unit is mobilized to offset anticipated losses of experienced active-duty pilot contributions to the instructor pilot training programs

    McKee is the 35th commander of the 43rd FTS. 

    The 43rd FTS is one of seven training squadrons under the 340th FTG; six of those charged with flying training.

