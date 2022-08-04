McKee assumes command of 43rd FTS

Photo By Jet Fabara | U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Goldstein (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander hands...... read more read more Photo By Jet Fabara | U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Goldstein (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander hands Lt. Col. Anthony McKee, incoming 43rd Flying Training Squadron commander, the 43rd FTS guidon at the 43rd FTS change of command ceremony, April 8, 2022, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The 43rd Flying Training Squadron is an Air Force Reserve squadron of the 340th Flying Training Group and has a heritage of building the world’s best warriors, leaders and professional military pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Duncan-Doublin) see less | View Image Page

Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th Flying Training Group commander, presided over a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. David Easterling relinquished command of the 43rd Flying Training Squadron to Lt. Col. Anthony McKee on April 8, 2022, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss.



As a command pilot with more than 5,500 military flying hours, including over 3000 hours in the T1, McKee is responsible for administering and executing the Air Education and Training Command's/Air Force Reserve Command's Associate Instructor Pilot (IP) Program and providing Active Guard Reserve (AGR) and Traditional Reserve (TR) IPs to augment the cadre of active-duty pilots conducting pilot training. During wartime, or in the event of hostilities, the unit is mobilized to offset anticipated losses of experienced active-duty pilot contributions to the instructor pilot training programs



McKee is the 35th commander of the 43rd FTS.



The 43rd FTS is one of seven training squadrons under the 340th FTG; six of those charged with flying training.