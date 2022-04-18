Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CYS Kinderfest celebrates military children

    CYS Kinderfest celebrates military children

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services celebrates military children

    WIESBADEN , HE, GERMANY

    04.18.2022

    Story by Ila Dermanoski 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, Kinderfest, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services, was held in the Hainerberg housing area on Saturday.

    The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center was the hub of the action that spread across the west-side of the installation. Two Easter egg hunts prompted giggles and excitement which filled the air. A variety of booths offered children of all ages opportunities to have their face painted, plant an herb garden, make balloon characters, view an art gallery, jump on bungee trampolines, ride amusement rides and eat delicious food.

    The audience enjoyed performances by Diana and Matt from SKIES, and a magic show captivated the attention of children and adults alike. Over a dozen organizations and businesses participated, sharing information and answering questions about their services to the community. Firefighters and Military Police from the Directorate of Emergency Services encouraged children to tour various types of emergency vehicles and try on protective equipment.

    The Month of the Military Child has been observed annually since 1986, it recognizes and celebrates the resiliency and tenacity of military children everywhere.

    “Military-connected children are our mission and everything we do revolves around supporting them,” said Carol Carter, Director for Outreach and Parent Central Services.

    “Seeing all these beautiful smiles, hearing the laughter and feeling the jubilant energy today makes it worth all of the effort we put into this,” Carter explained.

    For more information about CYS activities please call DSN 548-9356; civ 0611-143-548-9356

    NEWS INFO

    Date Posted: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 09:16
    Story ID: 418660
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 71
    CYS Kinderfest celebrates military children
    CYS Kinderfest celebrates military children

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    Month_of_the_military_child
    target_news_europe

