USS Mitscher Returns to Norfolk After Surge Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly 300 Sailors arrived home to Naval Station Norfolk aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) following a surge deployment to the European theater of operations, April 16.



Mitscher rapidly deployed in January to join the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.



This was the ship’s second homecoming in several months. Mitscher returned from an extended nine month deployment with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in September 2021.



While deployed, the ship conducted presence operations and defense of the HSTCSG with the Greek, Italian, Norwegian and Turkish navies.



“No nation can confront today’s challenges alone,” said Cmdr. Thomas McCandless, commanding officer of Mitscher. “A more resilient and rapidly innovating Navy, combined with a robust set of allies and partners, demonstrate NATO’s commitment to a free and open global commons. I can say without a doubt that our crew rose to the task. With a 10-day notice, Mitscher was able to onload ammunition and deploy with ease.”



The crew enjoyed one port visit to Aksaz, Turkey, where they toured several historical sites and experienced local hospitality.



“We arrived in theater and seamlessly integrated with forces who were already on station,” said McCandless. “Mitscher did indeed ‘Seize the Day!’”



The U.S. Navy presence in Europe is in accordance with international commitments and agreements and is necessary to reassure our Allies and partners of our commitment to collective defense.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

