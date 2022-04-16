Chalking Up Awareness at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Let the chalking do the talking…Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kai Vincent takes part...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Let the chalking do the talking…Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kai Vincent takes part in NMRTC Bremerton’s Chalk the Walk display that visually illustrates the command’s commitment and acknowledgement of April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (Official Navy photo by Douglas H. Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs). see less | View Image Page

Making a statement.



Which is exactly what Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Estella Obando and others did to acknowledge April is Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.



The inclement weather didn’t put a damper – or wash away – the visual reminders and supportive messages drawn and sketched by Sailors for their Chalk the Walk event.



“Everyone out here is in support of our event and sharing encouragement, information, and just reminding everyone that none of us are ever alone. Help is everywhere,” said Obando, Chalk the Walk organizer for what has become an annual event, rain or shine, at the command.



This year’s SAAPM theme is “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” a call to action for everyone in the Department of Defense to do their part to prevent sexual assault and encourage greater assistance seeking.



Such was the premise with the Chalk the Walk.



“We are out here to help spread awareness, educate, and talk about sexual assault awareness and prevention. Our Chalk the Walk event encourages our staff and patients to show their support by expressing their thoughts through chalk art and words of encouragement,” explained Chief Hospital Corpsman Jenny Singer, NMRTC Bremerton Sexual Assault Prevention Response coordinator and Clinical Support Services directorate senior enlisted leader.



The Chalk the Walk event covered the command’s sky bridge between the main hospital and adjacent parking lot, is part of NMRTC Bremerton’s month long recognition of SAAPM, which also includes a Sailors Against Sexual Harassment and Assault 5K run/walk, teal ribbon display, denim decoration display, and Sexual Assault Prevention Response victim advocate recognition.



“We all have the opportunity and responsibility to promote a climate that is free from sexual assault,” added Singer. “We all play a part in prevention and treating everyone with dignity and respect and not tolerating retaliation when someone has the courage to speak up.”



According to the DoD, over a decade of research demonstrates that sexual assault occurs less often in units where members support and respect each other. Data further shows that sticking up for someone who is being hazed, bullied, and harassed or abused sends a strong message that helps improve climates.



“I came out here to help spread awareness and hope to shed light that we support others and that people can stand up for themselves,” stated Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kai Vincent,



The SAPR program balances focused education with comprehensive response, compassionate advocacy, and just adjudication in order to promote professionalism, respect, and trust, while preserving Navy mission readiness.



SAPR also reinforces – one chalk mark at a time - a culture of prevention, response, and accountability for the safety, dignity, and well-being of Sailors and Marines. The Department of the Navy does not tolerate sexual assault.



If you or someone you know in the DoD community has experienced sexual assault, please consider reaching out to DoD Safe Helpline for 24/7, anonymous, one-on-one support at 877- 995-5247 or SafeHelpline.org/live-chat.