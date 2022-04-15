Team Travis flies away to Alpena CRTC for a readiness exercise

Photo By Lan Kim | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Bonillas, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground...... read more read more Photo By Lan Kim | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Bonillas, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialist and non-commissioned officer in charge of equipment support, refuels an R-11 fuel truck while donned with mission-oriented protective postures (MOPP) gear at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, April 12, 2022. Bonillas, who typically conducts ground transportation operations, also helped with fuels operations during Exercise Roundel Perun 22-01, a fly-away exercise meant to test the 60th Air Mobility Wings's ability to rapidly mobilize and conduct operations at a forward location under hostile conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim) see less | View Image Page

ALPENA, Mich. — Nearly 400 Airmen from the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force, California, deployed to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, from April 9-14, for Exercise Roundel Perun 22-01, a large readiness exercise meant to test the "fly-away" method of employing forces.



"The fly-away exercise is a concept of operations, of actually employing every function that our base has—away from home station to operate in a foreign location with all of our equipment, personnel and forces available to execute our global mobility mission," said Lt. Col. Tyler Marcotte, Travis' inspector general and exercise assistant controller.



According to Marcotte, this exercise also marks the first time the 60th AMW has conducted an LRE in more than ten years.



"We have a lot of new folks doing this for the first time out of Travis," Marcotte said. "It's unique that we have a lot of personnel working with each other that normally wouldn't do so on a normal basis at home station."



More than 20,000 personnel are on Travis AFB, and close to 400 Airmen went to the Alpena CRTC and became a fully operational wing within 24 hours.



"Because it is a smaller element, it takes all hands on deck to really make this successful," he said.



Among the multiple purposes this exercise served, exploring the concept of multi-capable Airmen (MCA) was an integral part of the exercise's success.



"What that really gets after, in my book, is everyone being willing to step up and do someone else's job," said Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th AMW vice commander, and commander of Viking Air Base, the simulated operating location for the exercise.



Garlow commended Airmen for stepping up and integrating as teammates with each other because of the smaller than regular-sized force to run the mission.



For example, Staff Sgt. Casey Bonillas, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialist, was roomed with the non-commissioned officer in charge of fuels operations during the exercise and noticed his roommate coming in late after working 14 to 15 hour days.



According to Bonillas, he and his counterpart for the exercise, Tech. Sgt. Randy Ahlers, a 60th LRS ground transportation specialist, took it upon themselves to help with fuels operations when their shuttle service was underutilized.



"Tech. Sgt. Ahlers and myself were able to help mitigate some of that overtime that they're (fuels operations) working by fueling the trucks up," Bonillas said. "So their driver just has to swap vehicles at the fill station and then bring it back out to the aircraft."



Along with exploring the MCA concept, the wing inspection team used the LRE to evaluate multiple functional areas/sections and their relevant core tasks related to the exercise, as stated by Maj. Chris Cummings, the LRE lead planner and main executioner of Roundel Perun.



"It's about having a minimum force at a base and being able to shift focus at a moment's notice to stay mobile," Cummings said.



Thus, he said, enabling our forces to stay within the enemy's sphere of recognition or what military strategists like to refer to as the OODA (observe, orient, decide, act) loop.



"Exercises of this scale ensure we fine-tune the techniques, tactics, and confidence to ensure we are ready for the next fight," Garlow said. “It was incredible to see all of our teams working together through the challenges we faced this week.”