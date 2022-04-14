Goodfellow highlights mission for Leadership San Angelo

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Goodfellow Air Force Base welcomed Leadership San Angelo, a program dedicated to developing future community leaders, for an immersive base tour April 14.



The tour emphasized the 17th Training Wing mission, prioritized learning opportunities and encouraged participation from the local community, all the while preparing community members to lead and build stronger relationships with Goodfellow.



Leadership San Angelo members explored the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, the intelligence training mission, and concluded with a military working dog demonstration.



“This event underscores our great partnership with the City of San Angelo,” said Matthew Stazenski, 17th TRW Air Force community partnership manager. “It allows community members to truly understand what Goodfellow is all about and it helps strengthen our future partnerships.”



Efforts and initiatives such as this, build strong community relations, fosters networking and promotes base transparaceny.



“We’re excited to be a part of this community relations event,” said Tech Sgt. Mario Rey, 17th Security Forces Squadron kennel master. “I’m so proud of our teams and that we can showcase all the hard work our canine section does on a daily basis to serve the local community.”



In addition to law enforcement, this Air Education and Training Command base trains more than 4,500 students daily, offers 95 courses with more than 700 classes with international students from more than 30 allied nations.



“Educating the community members about our world, and what we operate in, is one of my favorite things to do,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Fruehan, 312th Training Squadron fire instructor and noncommissioned officer in charge. “Giving these tours is another way for us to give back to our community.”

