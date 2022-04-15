Ohio National Guard Soldiers take their next steps during mass promotion ceremony

Courtesy Photo | A group of 11 Ohio National Guard Soldiers are promoted during a mass promotion...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A group of 11 Ohio National Guard Soldiers are promoted during a mass promotion ceremony at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital Feb. 1, 2022, in Toledo, Ohio. Nine of them were promoted to the rank of sergeant and were inducted into the esteemed Army Noncommissioned Officer Corps, which has existed since the Continental Army was established in 1775. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Earlier this year, a group of 11 Ohio National Guard Soldiers were promoted during a mass promotion ceremony at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital, while activated to support hospital staff in response to surges in COVID-19.



During this ceremony, nine of the Soldiers were inducted into the esteemed Army Noncommissioned Officer Corps, promoted to the rank of sergeant. The other two were promoted to staff sergeant.



Being inducted into the NCO Corps is a long-standing, historic tradition that marks a milestone in a Soldier’s military career. Called the “backbone of the Army,” the NCO Corps dates back to the creation of the Continental Army in 1775.



“It is important to remind these young Soldiers the roles and responsibilities of the NCO, from 1775 to present, have not changed much: NCOs still train, inspect and develop Soldiers,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Chambliss, Ohio Army National Guard state command sergeant major. “Every Soldier has a sergeant … every Soldier deserves a leader who is a capable trainer, is trustworthy, is genuinely concerned for their health and welfare, and develops them to be the leaders of tomorrow.”



These recently promoted Soldiers now have the opportunity to take a greater role in mentoring junior enlisted members and developing the National Guard enlisted force for the future. This next phase of their careers will see them grow into their new roles as squad, team and first line leaders.



Chambliss said the Ohio Army National Guard prioritizes developing Soldiers as a key action that leads to improved individual and unit readiness. He said it is imperative that Soldiers be mission capable at all times. Now there are 11 more NCOs in the force that has existed since the dawn of the nation, and taking on the critical role of helping shape, train and develop future leaders.