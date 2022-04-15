Naval District Washington to Participate in Hurricane Exercise

WASHINGTON -- In preparation for the hurricane season, Navy installations across the National Capital Region will participate in the annual U.S. Navy Hurricane Exercise (HURREX)/Citadel Gale from April 18-30, 2022.

HURREX is a disaster response and recovery exercise, led by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Commander, Navy Installations Command, designed to evaluate installations’ plans and procedures for personnel accountability, personnel evacuation, designating mission essential personnel, disaster preparedness, and response and recovery, during the event of a hurricane.

"This year, the focus of HURREX is going to be heavy on recovery and what to do after the event of a tropical storm," said Rebecca Baker, a support analyst at NDW Fleet and Family Support Center. "We want to focus on the families in the aftermath of a hurricane and make sure they can get back to that mission-ready status."

During HURREX 2022, installations will be simulating tropical storm scenarios in which personnel will have to respond with proper procedures as the region prepares for potential severe weather events in the coming months. Exercise planners are calling this year's HURREX "The most aggressive HURREX ever."

A critical element of the exercise is to evaluate response times as the region accounts for Sailors, Department of the Navy civilians, and families in the affected regions through the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS).

"These exercises and drills are the keys to success to ensure personnel are ready for any severe weather scenario," said Naval District Washington Commandant, Rear Adm. Mike Steffen. "Being prepared and knowing what to do is the whole purpose of HURREX, and every installation benefits greatly from this training."

Hurricane season in the Atlantic/Gulf of Mexico region is from June 1, through November 30, with peak months between August and October.

For more NDW information, please visit www.facebook.com/NavDistWash, https://www.instagram.com/navdistwash/, https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/ndw.html.

To access NFAAS, please visit https://navyfamily.navy.mil/cas/login?service=https%3A%2F%2Fnavyfamily.navy.mil%2F.

For information on hurricane condition of readiness levels, please visit https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrse/installations/nas_kingsville/om/emergency_management/cor--conditions-of-readiness--levels.html.

