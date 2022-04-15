Airmen Elite: SrA Francisca Ratka of the 128th Air Refueling Wing

MILWAUKE, WISC. – Senior Airman Francisca Ratka is an air transportation specialist for the 128th Air Refueling Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron. She hails from generations of honorable service members – her grandmother served as a Marine, her mother serves as an active duty Navy Cmdr. in nurse anesthesiology; and her father serves as a Senior Master Sgt. in the Security Forces Squadron at the 128 ARW. We spoke with Ratka while she was working April 2nd, 2022 about her childhood and her current service in honor of Month of the Military Child.



Public Affairs: What was it like being a child of military members?



Ratka: I lived with my mother growing up and moved roughly every 2-4 years. The number one difference I noticed about my childhood versus others was the change in childhood friends. Whenever we moved around stateside, it was hard going to a new school where most of the children had known each other since they were in kindergarten. At one point, both my parents were deployed at the same time and I stayed with family with my grandmother for almost a year.



Public Affairs: Were there any positives to being a military child?



Ratka: When we moved overseas to Okinawa, Japan, I went to a school on base where we were all military kids and everyone had a wide range of experiences. I felt very privileged to have the opportunity to see so many places. We spent my 15th birthday taking a trip to Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia. I have seen more places than many people see in their lifetime.



Public Affairs: What made you want to join the military? And specifically, the guard?



Ratka: I joined the Wisc. Air National Guard shortly after high school in 2014. One of my main reasons was that I would not have to move and could be near most of my family. Another was that it still gave me the opportunity to travel and see new places.



Public Affairs: How do you feel your experiences serving differ from your parents’?



Ratka: Since both my parents serve in some form of active duty, my experiences have been very different from theirs. For me, the Guard is mostly a part time job. But for them it is 24/7, 365 days a year. I feel I have more control over my life then they sometimes seemed to. In the national guard you can tell your supervisors if you could maybe do a deployment, whereas active duty doesn't really have a choice.



Public Affairs: It sounds like you have found a form of service that is working well for you. Where do you feel your future is with the military?



Ratka: I am really happy I joined the Guard and am enjoying my time serving at the 128th Air Refueling wing. I anticipate signing on for another enlistment and becoming a hazmat-certified load planner in Air Transportation Function. I will also be eligible to pin on for Staff Sgt. and am excited at the opportunity to lead and mentor others.



The DoD celebrates Month of the Military Child each April, providing a chance to recognize and thank the children of service members and veterans. There are over a million children of United States service members worldwide.

