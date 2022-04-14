AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills

Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing began a newly developed training course at Al Udeid Air Bae, Qatar, April 14, 2022.



This course is focused on diversifying Airmen’s skillsets while broadening their knowledge of fundamental capabilities to operate in various capacities while in a deployed location.



“As we further our deployment operations to align with the agile combat employment (ACE) concept, every member assigned to these small teams, must carry some versatility in what they bring to the fight,” said 1st Lt. Paul Day, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron assistant director of operations. “This training provides the capability to improve realistic skillsets that are essential to enhancing a team’s position while operating in any austere environment.”



The first iteration of this course brought Airmen form the 379th ESFS, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 379th Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Squadron together to teach career-specific tasks to each other.



“The training we are going through benefits the Airmen because it familiarizes them with new skillsets,” said Senior Airman Asia Feamster, 379th ELRS material management technician.



During the training, Airmen were educated on non-verbal tactical communication signals, weapons safety and fire team tactics. Following their in-class trainings, the students simulated combatting and advancing against adversarial fire during practical exercises.



“Developing the space to cultivate a culture where multi-capable airmen can actively advance our efforts within the theatre doesn’t begin at a perfect time,” Day exclaimed. “The time is now. We want to ensure defenders, medics, and logistics troops are capable of assisting different career fields when faced with any situation.”



Over the next few weeks, students will be learning tasks needed to operate at forward deployed locations, like convoy and vehicle recovery, tactical communication, and tactical combat casualty care operations. These skills will later be applied during a training capstone event.



“What we’ve already accomplished has been interesting,” said Feamster. “We got hands-on preparation on what security forces does to keep the base safe, and when the course is finished, if called upon, I could potentially assist with what they do.”



As AUAB continues to improve the capabilities of its Airmen through training and development, the skills they learn are vital to supporting the air tasking order anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 11:05 Story ID: 418585 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.