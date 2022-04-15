History is made during change of command

Courtesy Photo | With Army Capt. Taylor Davies becoming the battery commander, it makes her the first...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | With Army Capt. Taylor Davies becoming the battery commander, it makes her the first female Field Artillery commander in the history of the Kentucky National Guard. see less | View Image Page

GLASGOW, Ky. – The unit guidon representing an historic exchange of command was handed off to Army Capt. Taylor Davies as she assumed command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Brigade in a ceremony Mar. 27.



With Davies becoming the battery commander, it makes her the first female Field Artillery commander in the history of the Kentucky National Guard.



Davies enlisted in 2012 as a Carpentry, and Masonry Specialist (12V). She studied biology and went through ROTC program at Western Kentucky University and after she graduated was commissioned as a Field Artillery Officer in December 2016. Upon completing Basic Officer Leadership Course, she began her journey as an officer in Bravo battery, 1-623d FA. She has also served as the Executive Officer for Alpha battery, 1-623d.



“There has never been a better unit to serve with than the 1-623d,” Davies said. “These Soldiers drive the unit nationwide. They are nationally recognized for their outstanding performance.”



In February, Davies returned from a deployment to Kuwait and Jordan she volunteered for with the 1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment (HIMARS).



“It has been close to two years since I have last seen the unit, and I have to say I have missed it,” said Davies. “I am proud that I have the privilege to not only command the HHB but work alongside these men and women. Thank you for your trust in me to lead you all.”



Army Lt. Col. Aaron Grimm presided over the ceremony remarking on the accomplishments of the outgoing commander, Capt. Jason Rolfingsmeier.



“Captain Rolfingsmeier has been an exceptional leader to the HHB and will be greatly missed,” said Grimm. He’s accomplished great things these past few years, with basically running the Brigades COVID-19 response.”

He then addressed Davies and highlighted her leadership qualities.

“She is a proficient, respected officer that will serve the Soldiers and NCOs of the HHB with honor and respect. She brings with her a level of understanding and knowledge of HHB functions that will prove indispensable in the months to come,” he said.



1-623d Battalion has a long history of breaking barriers within the Kentucky National Guard. 1-623d Battalion had the first African American Field Artillery Battalion commander in 2004, the first female Field Artillery Lieutenant in 2012, and the first Field Artillery enlisted female in 2014.



“The 1-623d FA has sought after diversity and inclusion of all Soldiers because we understand that we are all connected in the National Guard, at all levels,” said Army Maj. Jason Simpson, the administrative officer for the 1-623d. “Going forward, we will continue to be inclusive and focus on working together. I look forward to the future when more diverse teams will do even greater things.”