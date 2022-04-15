Sailors Recognized for Excellence in “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight”

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received recognition for their...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received recognition for their efforts to live and embody the clinic’s motto of “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight” during a ceremony held Friday, April 15 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Hospital Corpsmen Second Class Jason Mike, Charles Brown Jr. and Jose Lazomorales received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal along with Hospitalman Alexandre Castillo. Hospital Corpsman Third Class Emily Page received recognition for her excellence in earning the honor of Junior Sailor of the Quarter for 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. see less | View Image Page

Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received recognition for their efforts to live and embody the clinic’s motto of “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight” during a ceremony held Friday, April 15 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Hospital Corpsmen Second Class Jason Mike, Charles Brown Jr. and Jose Lazomorales received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal along with Hospitalman Alexandre Castillo.



Hospital Corpsman Third Class Emily Page received recognition for her excellence in earning the honor of Junior Sailor of the Quarter for 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.