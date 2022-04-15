Cherry Point Sailor Recognized for Lifesaving Actions

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Charles Brown Jr. saved the life of a Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Charles Brown Jr. saved the life of a Marine Corps Officer Candidate in late June, 2021 by proving immediate aid to him when he succumbed to hyperthermia during an introductory physical fitness test. He received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a ceremony Friday, April 15. Brown serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in the Laboratory, facilitating rapid and accurate processing of samples to ensure patient wellness and service member medical readiness. see less | View Image Page

A sailor serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point received recognition Friday, April 15 for his role in saving the life of a fellow service member.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Charles Brown Jr. received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his role in saving the life of a Marine Officer Candidate attending the United States Marine Corps Officer School aboard Quantico, Virginia.



During an introductory physical fitness test for officer candidates, Brown recognized one candidate exhibiting symptoms of hyperthermia. When the candidate collapsed, Brown and two other technicians provided lifesaving first aid to the victim who had an internal temperature of over 105 degrees.



Brown and his fellow first responders’ immediate aid saved the candidate’s life and expedited his evacuation to the nearby John H Bradley Branch Medical Clinic where he received further lifesaving care.



Brown currently serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in the Laboratory, facilitating rapid and accurate processing of samples to ensure patient wellness and service member medical readiness.