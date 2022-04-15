Cherry Point Sailor Recognized for Lifesaving Actions

A sailor serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point received recognition Friday, April 15 for his role in saving the life of a fellow service member.
Hospital Corpsman Second Class Charles Brown Jr. received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his role in saving the life of a Marine Officer Candidate attending the United States Marine Corps Officer School aboard Quantico, Virginia.
During an introductory physical fitness test for officer candidates, Brown recognized one candidate exhibiting symptoms of hyperthermia. When the candidate collapsed, Brown and two other technicians provided lifesaving first aid to the victim who had an internal temperature of over 105 degrees.
Brown and his fellow first responders’ immediate aid saved the candidate’s life and expedited his evacuation to the nearby John H Bradley Branch Medical Clinic where he received further lifesaving care.
Brown currently serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in the Laboratory, facilitating rapid and accurate processing of samples to ensure patient wellness and service member medical readiness.
04.15.2022
04.15.2022
418574
CHERRY POINT, NC, US
3
0
