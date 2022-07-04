NAVFAC Pacific Awards $49 Million Contract to Multiple Businesses for Work in the Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $49 million multiple award contract (MAC) on April 14 for natural resources management services at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations (AO).



“This MAC will enable natural resources managers to execute competitive task orders in a timely manner for a wide variety of natural resources projects associated with the monitoring, management, and protection of natural resources that are needed for compliance with environmental laws and regulations,” said NAVFAC Pacific Environmental Terrestrial Natural Resources Program Manager Cory Campora.



The work to be performed provides for natural resources management services for fauna surveys, flora surveys, wetlands, habitat restoration and integrated natural resources management plans.



Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Pacific AO including Guam, Hawaii and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by the following five businesses – Hamer Environmental L.P. of Mount Vernon, Washington; HDR Environmental, Operations and Construction, Inc. of Englewood, Colorado; Pacific Federal Management, Inc. of Tumon, Guam; Sundance-EA Associates II JV of Pocatello, Idaho; and Sustainable Resources Group International, Inc. of Kailua, Hawaii.



“This contract will also promote job growth, bolster the economy, and provide essential mission support to the Department of Defense in the Pacific area,” said Campora.



The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of April 2027.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 22:01 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US