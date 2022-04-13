Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opposite Ends: enlisted and officer Soldiers attend board

    Opposite Ends: enlisted and officer Soldiers attend board

    Photo By Sgt. Jacob Lang | Spc. Mackenzie Maynard, a Practical Nursing Specialist assigned to William Beaumont...... read more read more

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Story by Sgt. Jacob Lang 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    FORT BLISS, Texas - Spc. Mackenzie Maynard, assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, walked out of the final event, the oral board, with a grin as she completed the week long Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition (RHC-C BLC) on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

    Maynard smiled as she recalled walking out of the board room.

    “I’m glad I got to compete. I gained a new confidence in myself.”

    An oral board is a series of questions asked by board members to test a candidate’s knowledge and potential as a leader.

    Maynard, who works at William Beaumont Army Medical Center as a Practical Nursing Specialist, had prior experience after competing at the Soldier of the Month Board, Soldier of the Quarter Board and Soldier of the Year Board. Maynard’s Battalion Command Sergeant Major recognized her potential and recommended her to attend the Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition.

    “I was excited and nervous at the same time.” explained Maynard. “I’ve never done anything like the Best Leader Competition. The closest thing I’ve ever done was the Soldier of the Year board.”

    The competition pushed her physically throughout the course of the week, and the board tested her mental agility as well.

    Maynard said “It was definitely challenging. I was mentally tired.”

    However, prior experience attending the Soldier of the Year board and preparation beforehand helped her.

    “My teammates and I went outside to study questions and practice conducting ourselves properly for the board.” explained Maynard.

    For Maynard, going to a board was nothing new for her as an enlisted service member.

    However, boards are not a requirement for all service members. For Cpt. Sara Shadic, currently stationed at Munson Army Health Center in Fort Leavenworth, Missouri, it was her first time attending one.

    “This is the first board I’ve been to” said Shadic. “Officers don’t normally attend them.”

    Inexperience with the process of attending a board along with the week worth of events prior finally caught up to her.

    “I was exhausted even going up the stairs.” Shadic laughed. “I had to take a minute to collect myself physically and mentally when I got up to the board room.”

    Despite her inexperience and exhaustion, she was happy for the opportunity to attend.

    “I was relieved when I finished,” said Shadic. “I think I did okay. I definitely could have done better, but I’m excited to learn from my NCO’s about that.”

    The board varies between each service member that participates, but for Spc. Maynard and Cpt. Shadic, the leadership attributes they gained pushed them to become better leaders.

    “I was asked a lot of situational questions. “The board helped me realize what kind ofleader I want to be,” Maynard stated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 21:33
    Story ID: 418554
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opposite Ends: enlisted and officer Soldiers attend board, by SGT Jacob Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Opposite Ends: enlisted and officer Soldiers attend board

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Army Soldiers
    WBAMC
    RHCCBLC
    RHC-C BEST LEADER COMPETITION

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT