Seven medical soldiers and one hospital unit emerge as winners in RHC-C BLC

Photo By Spc. David Cordova | Reynolds Army Community Hospital at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, winning team raises up the first place trophy during the award ceremony for the Regional Health Command-Central Best Leader Competition at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 14, 2022. The competition promotes esprit de corps throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Marquis McCants, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

The Reynolds Army Health Clinic of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, took home the trophy as the competition's best squad.



"Whenever we go to war we are integrated with the warfighter," Cpt. Erik Heitman, the RHC-C BLC Officer in charge, said. "So our medics need to be able to do the same things as our combat Soldiers."



For five days, 64 of the Army's medical Soldiers converged on the 1.2 million-acre training area to compete against each other in numerous administrative, athletic and warrior tasks and battle drills to determine who would reign supreme as the RHC-C's best medical leaders. Heitman says the event is important to further the mission of the Army's medical personnel.



1st Lt. Cara Adams assigned to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital was selected as the winner among all officers who competed. The Attleboro, Massachusetts, native said she gained a lot of confidence following her success in the competition.



"I think a lot of the people around me almost believe more in me than I think I do," Adams said. "Going forward knowing I am more capable than I thought I was and that's a great place to be in."



Sgt. 1st Class Timothy McCoole assigned to Reynolds Army Community Hospital was selected as the winner for all senior noncommissioned officers. The husband and father of two, said the week-long event was vigorous and physically demanding and the troops had little time for sleep. But, as a senior leader, McCoole was especially proud of the soldiers he was competing with and against.



"It was awesome seeing Soldiers get out of their comfort zones," McCoole said. "Some of the Soldiers here haven't seen this type of environment at this extent, it was cool to see them giving it their all."



Additionally, Staff Sgt. Tabitha Moore and Sgt. Garrett Paulson both assigned to the Ben Jones Army Community Hospital at Fort Polk were announced as the winners for the junior noncommissioned officers.



Rounding out the individual winners were three junior enlisted Soldiers:

Spc. Conner Crisafi and Pvt. Stefano Vendraminetto, both assigned to Evans Army Medical Center, and Spc. Paulo Dasilva with Reynolds Army Health Clinic.



Reflecting on the competition, Heitman said he was not only proud of the winners, but all the Soldiers who competed in the event because the Army Medical Command troops are still Soldiers first.



"People look at these Soldiers that maybe wear scrubs all day and they're on a hospital floor treating patients,” he said. “They don't really think of a MEDCOM Soldier as doing something like this.”



Heitman concluded that just because your day job environment is climate controlled doesn’t mean you can’t adapt to a battlefield.