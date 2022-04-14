Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks sets new American Record at World Series, nominated for World Championship Team

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Story by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Following a busy weekend at the Para Swimming World Series, Indianapolis, Indiana, April 7-9, U.S. Paralympic Swimming nominated 25 athletes to represent Team USA at the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

    “The Para Swimming World Series in Indianapolis served as the first major international competition post Tokyo for many of our athletes. The athletes named to the world championship roster stepped up, performed well and earned their ticket to Portugal,” Erin Popovich, director of U.S. Paralympics Swimming, said. “This is a team largely composed of veteran athletes who have raced on the world’s biggest stages, and we look to them to lead the way for the up-and-coming athletes making their world championship debut.”

    Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, a Para Swimming Soldier-athlete assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, was nominated to the World Championship team. During the recent World Series, she took four 1st place finishes and set a new American Record in the 50m butterfly (S6) with a time of :36.66.

    Marks, a five-time Paralympic Medalist, and four-time World Record Holder, also took first place in three other events: in the 100m freestyle, she finished with a time of 1:14.04; in the 50m freestyle, she finished with a time of :34.02, and in the 100m backstroke finished with a time of 1:24.20.

    “Sgt. 1st Class Marks' performance throughout the World Series was nothing short of amazing,” said 1st Sgt. Alex Ramos, World Class Athlete Program First Sergeant. “She demonstrated her will to win and proved again why she is the most decorated Soldier-athlete in the program.”

    The 2022 Para Swimming World Championships are set to run from June 12-18 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. The last Para swimming world championships, which took place in London in 2019, featured 637 athletes from 77 nations.

    -30-

