NHB Mammography Suite Achieves Annual Accreditation

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Marde Buchart (L), radiologic and mammography technician, and Jama Plotts, mammography...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Marde Buchart (L), radiologic and mammography technician, and Jama Plotts, mammography technician, take a ‘mammography moment’ between appointments at Naval Hospital Bremerton. Under Buchart’s enthusiasm and commitment for her chosen profession, NHB’s Mammography Suite annual inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Mammography Quality Standards Act inspector earned the highest grade possible. Again (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

When Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Mammography Suite was inspected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month for annual accreditation, the Radiology Department team made sure the inspector didn’t depart empty-handed.



After the FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act inspector acknowledged that NHB’s Mammography Suite earned the highest grade possible – satisfactory – with zero findings and no recommendations, it was noted that several best practices were too good not to share with others.



The prep-work beforehand, organizational minutiae such as inspection guidelines, updated documents and instructions, along with detailed binders were all considered procedural practices to adopt.



Kudos were relayed to Marde Buchart, mammography technician, for her diligence to the mammography program, which made for a productive and efficient use of time during the inspection. Buchart’s enthusiasm and passion for her chosen profession were valued and appreciated.



“This annual inspection makes sure we’re in full compliance with all quality standards for personnel, equipment, maximum allowable radiation dose, quality assurance, medical audit and outcome analysis, medical record keeping and all reporting requirements,” said Buchart.



The annual accreditation inspection of the command’s 3-D Mammography Suite by the FDA MQSA validated the quality of all mammography services, along with staff members like Buchart, , who daily provides patient-centered care to those in need.



With the passing of the Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) in 1992, national quality standards were established for mammography, facilities had to be accredited by the FDA and certified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.



“Patients trust us that we are in compliance with the Food and Drug Administration, and we [NHB] benefit by having the agency conduct the annual inspection and any associated training in new standards or policies,” Buchart said, noting that everyone benefits from having the annual inspection.



Whether part of Women’s History Month, the command’s Diversity Council ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ campaign, the Mammography Suite is crucial for cancer awareness.



“Mammogram is the first choice of modality use for an early detection of cancer. Annual screening improves a physician’s ability to quickly detect abnormal breast concerns. The more rapidly the concern is detected, the more treatment options are available,” stressed Buchart, adding that all women need to know NHB’s Mammography Suite is available to serve all eligible active duty, retirees and their dependents.



“Having annual mammograms save lives,” continued Buchart. “Screening does not prevent breast cancer, [but] it can help to detect it early, when it is easier to treat. NHB has extremely capable and qualified technologists and radiologists on staff as well as a fully certified facility that is close-by in which to conduct the screening exam.”



According to Buchart, the annual inspection focused on six items:



Enhancing Quality Using the Inspection Program initiative. “Open communication between radiologist and technologist to make sure all criteria for obtaining breast x-ray covers all the breast anatomy based on MQSA’s image quality standards. Anything falls below the standard should be communicated or acknowledge by the technologist for correction,” related Buchart.



Equipment performance and image quality: The annual survey performed on the mammography unit by physicist to ensure mammogram equipment is performing to its standards and expectation required by the MQSA. “As a technologist, I review the report and compare it with the last survey to make sure any numbers are within the limitation and MQSA’s standards,” Buchart said.



Quality Control/Quality Assurance: QC/QA is performed and documented accordingly based on the required MQSA’s standard maintenance.



Medical audit and outcome analysis records: The FDA inspector reviews all documentation and records documenting all exams performed screening/diagnostic to reflect its number per Breast Imaging Reporting and Database System outcome, an assessment tool used to rate the results of a mammography breast exam. Documentation reviewed also included the number of exams the radiologist read, BIRADS reporting, final results outcome and letter(s) to the patient(s).



Medical Records: Inspector reviewed random patient’s mammography reports and digital images.



Personnel qualification records: The FDA inspector inspected all transcripts and documentations of all personnel involved in rendering mammography as required by the MQSA’s initial qualification criteria. “These records are kept in a binder and reviewed by myself on a timely manner to remind personnel whether an updated documents with current dates are needed. This includes licenses and current continuing education,” said Buchart.



Additionally, detailed question and answer sessions were also conducted with all mammography personnel during the inspection. The mammography suite overall appearance was also examined, with particular attention given to such requirements as posting of documents, overall cleanliness and proper hygiene protocols.



“We’re proud of what we do. Our patients know they get our best when they have an mammography appointment,” Buchart said.