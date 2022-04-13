Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Angelo Rodeo lassoed hearts during Military Appreciation Night

    San Angelo Rodeo lassoed hearts during Military Appreciation Night

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams | Cayla Cory, barrel racer, competes during the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo’s...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    SAN ANGELO, Texas -- Goodfellow members volunteered and attended the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, April 13.

    The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association hosted Military Appreciation Night at the Foster Communications Coliseum, honoring military members for protecting the rights and freedoms of others.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 17:17
    Story ID: 418540
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Angelo Rodeo lassoed hearts during Military Appreciation Night, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    San Angelo Rodeo lassoed hearts during Military Appreciation Night
    San Angelo Rodeo lassoed hearts during Military Appreciation Night
    San Angelo Rodeo lassoed hearts during Military Appreciation Night
    San Angelo Rodeo lassoed hearts during Military Appreciation Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rodeo
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Military Appreciation Night
    San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT