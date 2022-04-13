San Angelo Rodeo lassoed hearts during Military Appreciation Night

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- Goodfellow members volunteered and attended the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, April 13.
The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association hosted Military Appreciation Night at the Foster Communications Coliseum, honoring military members for protecting the rights and freedoms of others.
