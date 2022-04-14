Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Estep selected as Executive Director

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force has selected Lorna B. Estep for the position of Executive Director, Air Force Materiel Command.

    As the senior command civilian, Estep will advise the AFMC commander on all aspects of the command’s mission. She will oversee the management of labor union relations and the development of the AFMC civilian work force, which comprises more than 70% of command personnel.

    “I’m humbled to continue to serve our great Air Force and excited to return to AFMC headquarters for this new challenge,” said Estep. “Our command truly powers the world’s greatest Air Force. For each of you I have served with, thank you for being my wingman and imparting your knowledge and wisdom to prepare me for this moment. I look forward to building on Ms. Young’s outstanding accomplishments, and I can’t wait to get to work in support of our mission and in service to our incredibly talented and professional Airmen and Guardians.”

    Estep, a member of the Senior Executive Service, currently serves as the Executive Director at the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center where she leads over 3,000 geographically-dispersed individuals executing a $6 billion budget to provide installation and mission support capabilities to 78 installations, 10 major commands and two direct reporting units.

    Prior to her role as the AFIMSC Executive Director, Estep served as the Director of Resource Integration at the Air Force. In this role she represented the logistics, and installation and mission support resource requirements within the Air Force Corporate Structure and oversaw more than 300 logistics information technology systems.

    A career civilian, Estep started her career as a Navy logistics management intern. She directed the Joint Center for Flexible Computer Integrated Manufacturing, was the first program manager for Rapid Acquisition of Manufactured Parts, and has also served as Technical Director of Information Technology Initiatives at the Naval Supply Systems Command.

    Estep will replace Patricia M. Young, the current AFMC Executive Director, who is set to retire this summer.

    Biography: https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/104786/lorna-b-estep/

