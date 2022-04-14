The 22nd Medical Group Executes Exercise Ready Eagle

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The 22nd Medical Group, to include all of its Active Duty, contractor, and civilian members, conducted exercise Ready Eagle April 4-8, 2022.



Ready Eagle is a week-long training event conducted by Air Mobility Command’s subject matter experts. The training is implemented through a “crawl, walk, run” method of educating medics on how to provide care during a home station response.



The 22nd MDG spent the first four days of the week in the crawl followed by the walk portion of the training. In the first phase, crawl, medics enhanced their Tactical Combat Casualty Care skills, vital basic military information for all emergency response situations.



After making sure the basics were fresh in everyone’s minds, they moved onto the walk portion where the 22nd MDG conducted extensive scenario-based training for 12 different teams across 3 squadrons. Covering more specific training on their role in emergencies like biological, radiological, chemical, tornado, building collapse, active shooter and foodborne illness outbreak.



“During this week, we conducted biological and radiological table-top exercises that allowed our group to think of different scenarios and what equipment we had available to solve the problems that arose,” said Jilene Reichle, 22nd MDG medical readiness flight manager.



A culminating capstone event began the run portion, and wrapped up the week-long exercise. During the capstone medics used their medical skills and knowledge, along with the training from the week, to react and deploy to a simulated on-base mass casualty event.



After getting a call that the exercise had begun, along with directions by dispatch, crews arrived at the scene, where the medics had to quickly and effectively work together to assess and prioritize the casualties injuries.



Airmen began treating patients after determining the proper prioritization by gathering their information, applying bandages or tourniquets, and moving them to a simulated ambulance loading area.



“We had many ‘patients’ from different squadrons throughout the base to help with the realism of the exercise,” said Master Sgt. Andrea Keenom, 22nd Healthcare Operation Squadron flight chief warrior operational medicine clinic. “The trainings consist of injuries that are consistent with mass casualty trauma, such as penetrating chest wounds, missing limbs, and head trauma. The medics are not briefed in advance and do not know what injuries they are going to work on. This is an exercise to evaluate their response and method of treatment for a large number of patients at one time.”



The capstone also tested the 22 MDG’s preparedness for secondary care where the casualties are transferred to an expert in the issues they are dealing with. Medics utilized training on the proper use of decontamination procedures, ensuring the safety of medics by showering and cleaning the patients of all potentially hazardous chemicals before bringing them inside the MDG building.



“Ready Eagle is what we need in the medical field,” said Capt. Diana Laco, 22nd MDG disease manager. “For the last two years, there have been limited training opportunities due to the pandemic and social distancing. Ready Eagle has helped provide knowledge and skill refreshers to our group to help them prepare for whatever may come. It has shown the MDG how vital our training days are and how crucial it is to have trained SMEs for facilitators to plan out purposeful training scenarios with the opportunity to provide feedback.”

