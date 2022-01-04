Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th FTG hosts spring commander's summit, MUTA

    340th FTG hosts spring commander's summit, MUTA

    340th FTG hosts spring commander's summit, MUTA

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Story by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    The 340th Flying Training Group hosted a packed week of professional development and bi-annual training events March 28-April 1, 2022, for all 340th FTG personnel and squadron leadership.

    Commander’s Summit

    Commanders and senior staff from the 340th Flying Training Group’s seven squadrons first gathered at Fredericksburg, Texas from March 28-30 to identify issues, annotate them, and develop solutions to those issues as a cohesive team.

    During the three-day summit, the group facilitated briefings to squadron leadership on everything from ethics, military personnel updates, financial management processes and medical topics, such as COVID-19 updates.

    New Group Superintendent Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard also invited squadron superintendents to participate in the summit via video teleconferencing to discuss leadership lessons learned from the last summit amongst squadron commanders.

    Spring Mass Unit Training Assembly

    Following the commander’s summit and the 340th Change of Command on March 31, 2022, the group welcomed its new commander, Col. Kyle Goldstein. He began the MUTA by introducing himself and presenting an overview of his leadership style, his vision for fostering meaningful relationships and purposeful work, as well as outlining strategic priorities to those in attendance.

    After this, briefers covered topics on religious freedom, Spring motorcycle rider safety, fostering professional relationships, RFT communication card, and Booster Club initiatives.

    Col. Goldstein and CMSgt. Howard also recognized the following members for exceptional performance in the following respective categories:

    Meritorious Service Medal

    Lt. Col. David Mitchell, 340th FTG

    Quarterly Awards (4th Quarter)

    Airman: Senior Airman Charles Brantley, 340th FTG

    Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Jessica Aloy, 340th FTG

    Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Chelsea Cornell, 70th Flying Training Squadron

    Field Grade Officer: Lt. Col. Megan Pasierb, 39th Flying Training Squadron

    Instructor Pilot: Maj. Zachary Miller, 70th FTS

    Support Officer: Maj. Charles Frost, 70th FTS

    Citizen Airman: Maj. Donald Lewis, 96th Flying Training Squadron

    Flight Commander: Lt. Col. Nicole Bain, 5th Flying Training Squadron

    Annual Awards

    NCO: Tech. Sgt. Billy Price, 70th FTS

    SNCO: Master Sgt. Hugo Escobedo, 433rd Training Squadron

    First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Trina U. Torres, 433rd TRS

    CGO: Capt. Nathan Munn, 340th FTG Undergraduate Flying Training

    FGO: Lt. Col. Timothy Norman, 43rd Flying Training Squadron

    Instructor Pilot: Maj. Camber Governski, 96th FTS

    Support Officer: Maj. Kelly Kareis, 39th FTS

    Citizen Airman: Maj. Tyler Schultz 70th FTS

    Flight Commander: Maj. Brian Smith, 340th FTG UFT

    Promotions

    Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Dwyer, 97th Training Squadron

    Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Barker, Career Enlisted Aviator Center of Excellence

    Master Sgt. Brett Daniel, 340th FTG Financial Management

    On-the-Spot Awards

    Over the past few months, the senior NCO council and group commander identified exceptional members of the staff and honored them for their contributions with an on-the-spot award. In addition to public acknowledgement of their efforts, award winners get to park in the commander’s parking space for a week.

    On-the-Spot Award winners since November 2021 included the following:

    Master Sgt. Alecia Lovci, 340th FTG UFT

    Senior Airman Rios Rivera, 340th FTG Military Personnel Flight

    Master Sgt. Michele Boyd, 340th FTG FM

    Master Sgt. Janina White, 340th FTG MPF

    The group also bid farewell to five members and welcomed four new headquarters teammates.

    The next MUTA is slated for October 2022.

