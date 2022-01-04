340th FTG hosts spring commander's summit, MUTA

Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. Brent Drown, 340th Flying Training Group deputy commander, welcomes squadron...... read more read more Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. Brent Drown, 340th Flying Training Group deputy commander, welcomes squadron leadership during the Spring Commander's Summit held in Fredericksburg, Texas from March 28-30, 2022. The commander's summit is designed to to identify issues, annotate them, and develop solutions to those issues as a cohesive team. see less | View Image Page

The 340th Flying Training Group hosted a packed week of professional development and bi-annual training events March 28-April 1, 2022, for all 340th FTG personnel and squadron leadership.



Commander’s Summit



Commanders and senior staff from the 340th Flying Training Group’s seven squadrons first gathered at Fredericksburg, Texas from March 28-30 to identify issues, annotate them, and develop solutions to those issues as a cohesive team.



During the three-day summit, the group facilitated briefings to squadron leadership on everything from ethics, military personnel updates, financial management processes and medical topics, such as COVID-19 updates.



New Group Superintendent Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard also invited squadron superintendents to participate in the summit via video teleconferencing to discuss leadership lessons learned from the last summit amongst squadron commanders.



Spring Mass Unit Training Assembly



Following the commander’s summit and the 340th Change of Command on March 31, 2022, the group welcomed its new commander, Col. Kyle Goldstein. He began the MUTA by introducing himself and presenting an overview of his leadership style, his vision for fostering meaningful relationships and purposeful work, as well as outlining strategic priorities to those in attendance.



After this, briefers covered topics on religious freedom, Spring motorcycle rider safety, fostering professional relationships, RFT communication card, and Booster Club initiatives.



Col. Goldstein and CMSgt. Howard also recognized the following members for exceptional performance in the following respective categories:



Meritorious Service Medal



Lt. Col. David Mitchell, 340th FTG



Quarterly Awards (4th Quarter)



Airman: Senior Airman Charles Brantley, 340th FTG



Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Jessica Aloy, 340th FTG



Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Chelsea Cornell, 70th Flying Training Squadron



Field Grade Officer: Lt. Col. Megan Pasierb, 39th Flying Training Squadron



Instructor Pilot: Maj. Zachary Miller, 70th FTS



Support Officer: Maj. Charles Frost, 70th FTS



Citizen Airman: Maj. Donald Lewis, 96th Flying Training Squadron



Flight Commander: Lt. Col. Nicole Bain, 5th Flying Training Squadron



Annual Awards



NCO: Tech. Sgt. Billy Price, 70th FTS



SNCO: Master Sgt. Hugo Escobedo, 433rd Training Squadron



First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Trina U. Torres, 433rd TRS



CGO: Capt. Nathan Munn, 340th FTG Undergraduate Flying Training



FGO: Lt. Col. Timothy Norman, 43rd Flying Training Squadron



Instructor Pilot: Maj. Camber Governski, 96th FTS



Support Officer: Maj. Kelly Kareis, 39th FTS



Citizen Airman: Maj. Tyler Schultz 70th FTS



Flight Commander: Maj. Brian Smith, 340th FTG UFT



Promotions



Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Dwyer, 97th Training Squadron



Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Barker, Career Enlisted Aviator Center of Excellence



Master Sgt. Brett Daniel, 340th FTG Financial Management



On-the-Spot Awards



Over the past few months, the senior NCO council and group commander identified exceptional members of the staff and honored them for their contributions with an on-the-spot award. In addition to public acknowledgement of their efforts, award winners get to park in the commander’s parking space for a week.



On-the-Spot Award winners since November 2021 included the following:



Master Sgt. Alecia Lovci, 340th FTG UFT



Senior Airman Rios Rivera, 340th FTG Military Personnel Flight



Master Sgt. Michele Boyd, 340th FTG FM



Master Sgt. Janina White, 340th FTG MPF



The group also bid farewell to five members and welcomed four new headquarters teammates.



The next MUTA is slated for October 2022.