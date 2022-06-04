Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Support 2022 Federal Aviation Administration Tri-Annual Airport Emergency Plan Exercise

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Steven Hertz with Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting,...... read more read more

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Story by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF), Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, packed and transported their Mobile Aircraft Fire Training Device (MAFTD) to Albert J. Ellis Airport, Jacksonville, North Carolina April 6-7, 2022. This was done to facilitate Albert J. Ellis Airport’s Fire Rescue with their Support 2022 Federal Aviation Administration Tri-Annual Airport Emergency Plan Exercise. Marines with ARFF on MCAS Cherry Point receive requests not only from Marine Corps duty stations for training, but also Navy and civilian agencies. The MAFTD is a valuable tool for training in proper extinguishment techniques, rescue procedures, and fire training.

    MAFTD
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting
    DOTMIL
    Albert J. Ellis Airport
    Albert J. Ellis Airport Fire Rescue

