U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF), Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, packed and transported their Mobile Aircraft Fire Training Device (MAFTD) to Albert J. Ellis Airport, Jacksonville, North Carolina April 6-7, 2022. This was done to facilitate Albert J. Ellis Airport’s Fire Rescue with their Support 2022 Federal Aviation Administration Tri-Annual Airport Emergency Plan Exercise. Marines with ARFF on MCAS Cherry Point receive requests not only from Marine Corps duty stations for training, but also Navy and civilian agencies. The MAFTD is a valuable tool for training in proper extinguishment techniques, rescue procedures, and fire training.

