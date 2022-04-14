Kentucky First Lady visits post schools in honor of Month of the Military Child

Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is led through the halls of Fort Knox Middle High...... read more read more Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is led through the halls of Fort Knox Middle High School by four Fort Knox Middle High School seniors during her Month of the Military Child tour April 14, 2022. see less | View Image Page

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Britainy Beshear, wife of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, spoke with staff and students of three Fort Knox schools April 14 during her second Month of the Military Child visit here.



The First Lady toured Scott Intermediate, Fort Knox Middle High School and Van Voorhis Elementary, followed by visits to Child Youth Services programs. While at the Middle High School, four students lead Beshear around the facility.



“Children are just amazing, and I believe their voices need to be heard and deserve to be heard. Especially in our military Families,” said Beshear. “I feel that it’s important to bring to the forefront that it’s not just the person in the military serving, it’s the whole family.



“To be able to look at these children and hear their stories, I think they need to be celebrated.”



Senior and Junior ROTC member Taylor O’Brien guided the First Lady around the Middle High School along with three of her fellow students. She said Beshear’s visit meant a great deal to her.



“Having her take time out of her busy schedule and come and visit us makes us feel important; it makes us feel seen,” said O’Brien. “We’re all really thankful she’s here.”



O’Brien said the First Lady’s visit was even more special because it coincided with Month of the Military Child, something very personal for her.



“There’s ups and downs to everything in life, but honestly for me, it’s been an amazing experience,” said O’Brien. “I’ve been able to see and experience things in the world that most kids my age only dream of. The opportunities I’ve had have truly been a blessing.”



Following graduation, O’Brien said she will attend the University of Kansas, and then hopes to go on to medical school in order to become a physician.



Editor’s note: Clips from the Beshear’s interview can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJNR2hPdgzo.