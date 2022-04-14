Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Dispatch given VPP coins

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Eight employees from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point (MCAS) Emergency Dispatch Office were recognized for their actions while on the job and were given Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) coins by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 12, 2022. They received the coins for their dedicated commitment to duty throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While many employees of the Air Station teleworked as a result of COVID-19 mitigation practices, Emergency Dispatch Operators were able to continue keeping the MCAS Cherry Point community safe.

    Tiffanny Brewer and Mary Baumgardner, both emergency dispatch operators, were specifically distinguished for their quick and efficient work on separate occasions when receiving calls that required immediate emergency action.

    VPP’s mission is to prevent fatalities, injuries, and illness, through hazard prevention, worksite analysis, training, and worker involvement. Receiving this coin recognizes personnel who are exemplary in this mission.

    "It's an honor to be here today," Col. Huber said. "To recognize the good work, the hard work, you do and how important it is to keeping the Marines, Sailors, and family members safe here at Cherry Point. As the base commander, I really appreciate it."

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:40
    Story ID: 418514
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    TAGS

    Presentation
    Safety
    Award
    MCAS Cherry Point
    VPP
    Work Place Safety

