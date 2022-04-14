Cherry Point Dispatch given VPP coins

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point (MCAS)...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point (MCAS) commanding officer, speaks to members of the MCAS Cherry Point Emergency Dispatch Office during an award presentation at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 12, 2022. Eight employees from the office were presented Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program coins. The members awarded were recognized for their commitment to duty and the safety of the Cherry Point community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram) see less | View Image Page

Eight employees from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point (MCAS) Emergency Dispatch Office were recognized for their actions while on the job and were given Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) coins by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 12, 2022. They received the coins for their dedicated commitment to duty throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While many employees of the Air Station teleworked as a result of COVID-19 mitigation practices, Emergency Dispatch Operators were able to continue keeping the MCAS Cherry Point community safe.



Tiffanny Brewer and Mary Baumgardner, both emergency dispatch operators, were specifically distinguished for their quick and efficient work on separate occasions when receiving calls that required immediate emergency action.



VPP’s mission is to prevent fatalities, injuries, and illness, through hazard prevention, worksite analysis, training, and worker involvement. Receiving this coin recognizes personnel who are exemplary in this mission.



"It's an honor to be here today," Col. Huber said. "To recognize the good work, the hard work, you do and how important it is to keeping the Marines, Sailors, and family members safe here at Cherry Point. As the base commander, I really appreciate it."