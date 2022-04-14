WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Materiel Command leadership will host a command-wide virtual town hall, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET.



Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Commander, Air Force Materiel Command; Patricia M. Young, AFMC Executive Director; and Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi, AFMC Command Chief, will discuss current topics and address questions from personnel across the command.



“There is a lot happening across the command and the Air Force as we head into the summer season. We hope that you can take time to join us at this town hall event,” said Bunch. “We are looking forward to speaking with you and answering your questions.”



The live event will be broadcast via Microsoft TEAMS Live and is open to AFMC personnel. The session link will be sent through internal email channels prior to the event. Individuals are encouraged to sign into the event early in order to ensure a live viewing opportunity.



AFMC personnel can submit questions prior to the town hall on the event page on the AFMC Facebook or by email at afmc.pa.workflow@us.af.mil. Pre-event submissions will be accepted until April 22, 2022. Any questions submitted during the event will be answered subject to time limitations.



The full video will be released after the event along with a transcript.



Questions regarding the event can be sent to the AFMC public affairs office.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 12:23 Story ID: 418505 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC leaders to host virtual town hall, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.