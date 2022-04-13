Army Career Pathway: getting the word out!

JUNCOS, Puerto Rico—Approximately 150 local school counselors of the Puerto Rico Department of Education participated in an Army Career Pathway seminar here, April 13.



The Miami Recruiting Battalion from the U.S. Army Recruiting Command led the event designed to explain the career opportunities and military benefits in the Army so the school counselors can provide guidance to students wanting to join the service.



Deputy Commanding Officer Col. Richard Aviles, from the 1st Mission Support Command, explained the roles and benefits of serving in the U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.



“The 1st Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve command in the island,” clarified Col. Aviles. “Soldiers serving in our command will gain valuable experiences and develop skills in their respective military career, we are constantly training and maintaining high levels of readiness to provide support anywhere in the globe.”



In the U.S. Army Reserve, service members serve at least one weekend a month and two weeks a year. Our soldiers provide a critical link to the private sector and Army Reserve employers, said Col. Aviles.



Many recruiters delivered lectures on military options and benefits, and career paths. They also presented the online program March2Success as a resource available to the public that helps students prepare for standardized test, improve schoolwork and review materials.



“The Army provides courses and exams to enhance your skills, either in your current military occupational specialty or in an occupation you would like to pursue when you leave military service,” said Sgt. Ferdinand Zayas Fernandez, USAREC recruiter.



Sgt. Zayas said the Army Reserve career opportunities includes law enforcement, engineering, medicine, business, information technology, communications, and many other high-demand fields.



Another key point of discussion was the education benefits. Sgt. 1st Class Terrance Hardy, USAREC recruiter, clarified that each service branch offers its own tuition assistance program.



The Department of Veterans Affairs offers several education programs to help service members, veterans, and in some cases, their families, pay for education.



“The Montgomery GI Bill for selected reserves provides up to 36 months of education and training benefits to members of the reserve,” said Sgt. 1st Class Hardy. If you are attending school, your payment is based on training time, he said.



Eligible reserve members may use education benefits for college, business, technical or vocational school, among others.



The San Juan Recruiting Commander, Cpt. Shani Walsh said there are many reasons to join the Army Reserve.



“The Army is offering different incentives for the Army Reserve, like up to 50 thousand dollars toward student loan payments,” said Cpt. Walsh.



Whatever your career goals may be, the Army Reserve can provide the training, confidence, and skills to achieve them, she concluded.



Find your career path by accessing https://www.goarmy.com

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 12:54 Story ID: 418504 Location: US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Career Pathway: getting the word out!, by SSG Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.