Fort McCoy observes Alcohol Awareness Month with special display

A display observing the dangers of drunk driving is set up on the cantonment area across from McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy.



The Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) office at Fort McCoy coordinated with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Directorate of Public Works to display the wrecked car to show the dangers of driving while drunk and to recognize April as Alcohol Awareness Month.



Alcohol Awareness Month is a health awareness campaign that was formerly sponsored by the National Council for Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD). It took place every April and was established in 1987 with the aim of raising awareness for communities and to help understand the causes and treatment available for one of the nation's biggest health issues, the NCADD states at its website, https://recovered.org.



"The campaign also aimed to reduce the social stigma associated with alcoholism and to educate people on how the disease can be addressed; offering help and advice for families as well as direct engagement with those afflicted with alcohol addiction," the NCADD states.



"Alcohol addiction and abuse is not only a considerable burden on government spending, it also claims thousands of lives across the country each year," the website states. "Some notable statistics on alcohol addiction include ... more than 65 million Americans report binge drinking or heavy drinking in a one-month period, which is more than 40 percent of those who drink alcohol. In 2018, there were 10,511 alcohol-impaired driving fatalities, totaling 29 percent of all traffic fatalities for the year. Teen alcohol use kills 4,700 people each year, more than all illegal drugs combined. By making people more aware of the situation and the viable solutions, Alcohol Awareness Month aims to reduce the pain and suffering alcohol abuse causes to people's lives."



The Fort McCoy display will be shown for the entire month of April. Fort McCoy's ASAP office, Fort McCoy leadership, and Fort McCoy's Installation Safety Office all remind personnel to not drink and drive and to remember the dangers of alcohol.



