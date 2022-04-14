AMC G-8 recognized for excellence with 8 Army awards

Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the headquarters Army Materiel Command G-8 Year End Close Team received...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the headquarters Army Materiel Command G-8 Year End Close Team received the Outstanding Financial Management Organization award from the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller for their work on closeout procedures in fiscal year 2021. March 25, 2022 (U.S. Army photo by Doug Brewster) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller recently recognize budget and resource management teams across Army Materiel Command and its subordinates with eight awards.



Both divisions and individuals were awarded for their work in areas like budgeting, cost savings and financial management.



“It feels fantastic to be recognized, especially at the Army level,” said Christina Freese, deputy chief of staff for resource management, who also won the Comptroller of the Year award. “This is indicative of the big contributions we made to the AMC enterprise and to the Army as a whole last year.”



The G-8, made up of the Army’s budget and resource experts, is the Army's lead for matching available resources to the defense strategy and the Army plan. Through resource management, materiel integration and analytical and modeling capabilities, the G-8 is able to support Soldiers by balancing current force needs with future force capabilities.



The entire AMC G-8 office was honored as Outstanding Financial Management Organization for their work on closeout procedures in fiscal year 2021. Amidst supporting Operation Allies Welcome, the G-8 team navigated the closeout of over $40 billion in funding and authorizations. Additionally, the team developed centralized reporting and analytical capabilities to give leadership improved operational insight on the year-end budget.



“It was heavy lifting by our team, on top of day-to-day operations,” said Col. Samuel Glover, AMC G-8 military deputy. “We’re glad to have a team of experts that understand the importance of leveraging both competence and character to support the mission.”



Freese and Tanya Willis, chief of the G-8 budget integration and cost division, were recognized for their leadership in the execution of the budget while operating under the restraints of COVID-19 and synchronizing the fiscal oversight of Operation Allies Welcome program. Aaron Okoro, chief of the G-8 resource, acquisition and support division, received his award for creating an approach to category management that created process improvements which resulted in nearly $100 million in savings for the command.



Glover said that the AMC G-8’s most important mission is to resource the warfighter. The work that the office and subordinate command’s offices do each day ensures that combatant commands, service members and forward-deployed civilians can execute their mission to win the nation’s wars.



“AMC G-8 always makes sure we have the right resources in the right place at the right time,” Glover said. “We could not do that without the great dialogue and partnership we have with both our great AMC staff and mission support commands as we both unify to take care of our warfighters and civilians forward deployed.”



ASA, FM&C award winners from the AMC enterprise include:

• Budgeting – Tanya Willis, AMC

• Budgeting – Katie Hape-Baker, Installation Management Command

• Cost Savings, Analysis and Evaluation Initiatives – Aaron Okoro, AMC

• Education, Training and Career Development – Travis Phillis, Joint Munitions Command

• Comptroller/Deputy Comptroller – Christina Freese, AMC

• Comptroller/Deputy Comptroller – Samuel Barnes, IMCOM-Europe

• Outstanding Financial Management Organization – AMC G-8

• Outstanding Financial Management Organization – Financial Management Command