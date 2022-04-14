IMCOM-E names its best warriors, recognizes host garrison

BAUMHOLDER, Germany - A Soldier from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and a noncommissioned officer from U.S. Army Garrison Italy were named 2022’s Installation Command Management-Europe Best Warriors during an awards ceremony Wednesday at Baumholder Military Community’s Rhinelander Club.



Spc. Patrick Chayeb from USAG Benelux and Sgt. Peter Wallis, USAG Italy, took home top awards.



Chayeb said it feels great to win such a mentally and challenging competition. He said before the event his sergeant major told him that he will learn a lot about himself.



“I didn’t understand what he said at first but as I was doing all the events, I realized that there’s a lot of things that I don’t know about myself either positive or negative and what I should work on right now.”



Looking forward, he said he will continue to work on his soldiering skills and his degree in intelligence studies.



Wallis agreed that it felt great to win but despite coming out on top for many of the events, the competition results could have gone any way.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a little worried,” said Wallis.



He said those wanting to do similar competitions should give it a shot.

“You’ll see how you will stand out from your peers,” said Wallis. “The events will definitely push you.”



IMCOM-E Director Tommy Mize and Command Sgt. Major Christopher Truchon presented the awards.



All 12 Soldiers who finished the four-day competition, including USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Pfc. Hubert Calamohoy, a religious services officer, and Staff Sgt. James Gilman, a physical security specialist, were awarded the Army Achievement Medal.



Mize said the competitors came prepared ready to compete and set high standards for themselves and the Soldiers they serve with and those that they may lead.



“You came here prepared to not only to represent your garrison but also to represent your communities. You came here committed to competing as hard as you could and to prove that you are the best of the best warriors in Installation Management Command-Europe,” said Mize during the ceremony.



According to IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Ulloth, who joined virtually from San Antonio, Chayeb and Wallis will now advance to the IMCOM-level competition there.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Hosts



In a surprise moment during the ceremony, Truchon took a moment to recognize several USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Soldiers and civilians who worked behind the scenes to orchestrate the event.



“These dedicated individuals put in countless hours on top of their regular duties to ensure a challenging, safe and meaningful event,” said Truchon. “Their dedication and determination made this year’s Best Warrior Competition nothing short of extraordinary.”



The following were recognized and presented an IMCOM-E coin:



- Staff Sgt. Chris Colley, Law Enforcement Operations NCO, Directorate Emergency Services.

- Stefanie Diaz, safety officer with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.

- Sgt. 1st Class Diana Isom, Operations NCOIC with Directorate Plans Training Mobilization Security.

- John McNamara, Operations Specialist with Directorate Plans Training Mobilization Security.

- Arturo Salcedo, Operations and Plans Officer with Directorate Plans Training Mobilization Security.



U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria will host next year’s IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition.

